Congratulations Pour In From Brock Purdy’s Wife as Olivia Culpo Shares Personal Update With Christian McCaffrey

Life tends to change faster when you find the right person. For Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo, their beautiful June 2024 wedding was just the start. Only ten months after welcoming their baby girl, they are already making room for one more. On Olivia’s birthday, the happy couple shared the sweetest news with a family photo.

“Best birthday gift. Baby #2 coming soon,” the caption on the post read.

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The update has sent social media into a frenzy. The news drew a particularly sweet reaction from fellow 49er and quarterback Brock Purdy’s wife, Jenna.

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“Ahhhhh sooo exciting! Congratulations,” commented Jenna Purdy.

Football wives share a special bond. They spend long weekends together while their husbands battle on the field. Jenna and Olivia are no different, having spent hours cheering from the stands side-by-side. Seeing her friend’s family grow brought out pure joy, just like when two close sisters share a big secret.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Olivia and Jenna have shared sisterhood, which indicates that their relationship extends beyond the football field. These NFL stars’ wives have built a supportive rapport, which fans have seen on social media over the years. Even when McCaffrey and Olivia posted an update about their firstborn on Instagram, Jenna was quick to congratulate them. During the season, social media often captures them together in the suites.

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Among all the big names popping up in the comments, Kyle Juszczyk’s heartfelt reaction really stole the show. The veteran San Francisco 49er couldn’t hide his pride and gave fans a glimpse of how close he is to the couple.

“My second goddaughter, I’m truly honoured beyond belief,” the fullback commented.

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The post racked up thousands of likes and messages within minutes. The fans joined in with congratulatory messages along with the long list of NFL WAGs. The love shown by them made the milestone feel like a win for the entire Niners community.

The excitement of a second baby is undoubtedly the highlight of the couple’s offseason. However, this celebratory news comes at a crucial time in McCaffrey’s professional career. As the preparations for the next season begin, the focus inevitably begins to shift back to the football field.

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What could the 2026 season have in store for Christian McCaffrey?

Heading into the 2026 season, the 49ers are facing a familiar dilemma. They would be in a fix about how to maximize Christian McCaffrey without breaking him. He was the engine of the team’s offense last year. Across the 17 games he played last season, he racked up 1,202 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

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While his performance was legendary last season, the odds of a veteran back repeating that kind of output are slim. With McCaffrey turning 30 this June, the team management has to be realistic about the physical toll he can take.

If he were still in his early twenties, the 49ers could have been comfortable leaning on him. However, looking at his injury reports, history isn’t exactly on his side here. In the past, McCaffrey had to struggle with long stretches of injuries after his heaviest seasons. Kyle Shanahan has already hinted that the team needs to be more careful with his volume. This puts a massive spotlight on guys like rookie Kaelon Black and second-year back Jordan James.

At the end of the day, a second baby makes this summer break a beautiful time for the family. Soon enough, though, Christian McCaffrey will have to pack his bags for training camp. As he gets older in a tough sport, balancing late-night diaper changes with hard hits on the field will be his newest, most rewarding challenge.