“You Don’t Feel Them”: Kyle Shanahan Takes Shots at Australian Fans as 49er’ HC Reveals Major Issue While Playing Outside America

More than 100,000 fans. The Melbourne Cricket Ground looked ready to make the San Francisco 49ers feel right at home. But after the 49ers’ dominant 27-7 win, Kyle Shanahan saw something that cameras couldn’t capture. Niners’ jerseys were a silence of sorts, a missing connection that only longtime Niners seem to understand. The head coach revealed what Melbourne’s massive crowd couldn’t give.

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The difference became clear to Shanahan as the 49ers opened their 2026 season thousands of miles away from home. Despite the overwhelming turnout and plenty of red in the stands, Shanahan’s comments revealed a bigger issue for NFL teams playing overseas. Melbourne could give the 49ers everything except for the atmosphere that the Niners’ fanbase brought to Levi’s Stadium.

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“You can feel our fans. You can feel them when you’re coming into the stadium. You can feel them on the sideline. You can feel them when you come out in the second half. It was packed in Melbourne, there was a lot of red, but you don’t feel them like you do our own fans,” said Kyle Shanahan on 49ers Talk.

“They didn’t know exactly when to cheer. I don’t think they were all born and raised Niner fans like we got out here. So there’s just a little bit different element that you can feel the energy when you come out in our home stadium.”

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As per Shanahan’s comments, it sounded like a simple comparison between two crowds, but it was more about home-field advantage and not about how many people are in the stadium and how many people are wearing the Niners’ jersey. It was about a connection between the players and the fans.

Shanahan hoped to feel at home, but later explained how he felt different about the Melbourne crowd. Australian fans could bring excitement, curiosity, and plenty of support to the MCG, but Shanahan was talking about something developed over years.

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“Knowing how our fans roll, I have a feeling it won’t be much different here,” Shanahan said, as per the New York Post on September 7, 2026. “I expect to have a good showing.”

A longtime fanbase knows when a third-down stop deserves a roar, when a defensive stand can change momentum, and when the team needs an extra push. That familiarity created an atmosphere that players can anticipate before the ball is even snapped.

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The 49ers had a great following and walked away with a glorious victory against the Los Angeles Rams, yet the head coach’s remarks suggest that a stadium can look like home without actually feeling like it.

Before this, the 49ers have played international games at stadiums like Wembley Stadium in London and Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

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Now, with the 49ers returning to Levi’s Stadium for their home opener, Shanahan is once again surrounded by a crowd he believes makes a difference. He described the energy the team receives from its own supporters as something players can feel, and it is the major advantage.

For the NFL, Australia’s enthusiasm is encouraging. But for Shanahan, Melbourne taught him how important home advantage was.