19-Minute NFL Draft Prank Gets YouTuber Banned With Strict Warning

Let alone the fact that the NFL disapproves of pick tipping around Draft time, but it surely doesn’t have any taste for pranksters staging a fake pick at the actual Draft. The latter of which was made evidently clear to YouTuber Fred Beyer.

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Beyer was feeling uncharacteristically experimental last Friday night. He claimed it was an attempt at getting back at Le’Veon Bell for the former Steelers running back ducked him in a one-on-one challenge. We looked into it, and it checked out: a reel on Bell’s Instagram and a side banter in the comments section alongside.

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For all the good, bad and ugly this led to, the 24-year-old documented the entire prank across a 19-minute video on YouTube, during which he infiltrated the draft stage at Acrisure Stadium, staged a fake act with intentions of announcing the 67th overall pick for the Steelers, which in truth, belonged to the Las Vegas Raiders. Out he went with wearing black polo with the Steelers logo and carrying a fake credential he made at Staples that was apparently good enough to give him access into the staff entrance and all the way to the stage. “With the 67th pick” was all he could muster to speak before the mic was cut off by production.

“You are indefinitely banned from any NFL game or event,” the league said in a letter that Beyer read in his YouTube video. “The ban is league-wide and will be enforced rigorously. Should you be found at any NFL game or event, law enforcement will be summoned and you will be arrested… We sincerely hope that you will take this opportunity to reflect on your actions.”

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Although his mic was cut off, he could be heard calling for a “Luke Maxer” as the 67th overall pick, who is not a real player. Events post that entailed security rushing him to the backstage, where he was questioned and eventually had his fake credential revoked. At one point, Beyer even joked, “Yeah, I’m going to jail tonight.” Police were later called after security found out Beyer initially gave them a fake name.

Beyer was escorted off the premises by police. Although they reinforced the ban issues by the NFL, they seem not too bothered by his actions, with one officer even requesting a photo. He has over 2 million subscribers on YouTube with the 19-minute video having garnered over 850,000 views on YouTube alone. In the video posted on YouTube, he signed a paper acknowledging he is banned for life from any future NFL game or event.

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Cam Heyward, who was present on stage at the time, reportedly joked afterward, “Should I have tackled him?”

But this isn’t the first time a YouTuber has faced repercussions from the NFL. Last year, a YouTuber named Garrett Fedewa (GFed) also received a ban as he posted a video showing him intentionally bypassing security measures. The NFL cited this as a significant risk to the safety of players, employees, and fans.

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But not every YouTuber has received flak from the leading American football league.

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Humor is not lost on NFL though: When MrBeast last collaborated with Roger Goodell

MrBeast stands as the most subscribed YouTube channel in the world with around 480 million subscribers. Founded by Jimmy Donaldson, the channel has risen in fame through high-budget challenges, massive giveaways, and cinematic production values. Considering its popularity, the NFL joined hands with Donaldson’s YouTube channel on multiple occasions. In September, MrBeast released a video alongside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to promote the first-ever exclusive live stream of a regular-season NFL game on YouTube.

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In the satirical video, Goodell announced that MrBeast has purchased the league. After that, he announced that Donaldson had changed the roster size from 53 to 54 players to make room for a YouTuber on every team. The video featured top creators like IShowSpeed, Sketch, and Valkyrae being “drafted” to various teams.

The video was a lead-up to the LA Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in São Paulo, Brazil. It eventually streamed for free worldwide on YouTube on September 5, 2025. Not just that, MrBeast also played a major role in the marketing for Super Bowl LX and seemed quite happy to contribute.

At this point, it is evidently clear that not everyone is playing by the rules. YouTubers like Fred Beyer and GFed have pulled stunts that poses security concerns, and they’re paying the price for it. The NFL might as well consider increasing its security measures for next year’s draft.