“No Children, No Luggage”: Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Shuts Down Shedeur and Shilo’s Plans To Have Kids

Parenthood is a rewarding yet relentless journey filled with sleepless nights, sacrifice, and pressure. That’s something that Pilar Sanders doesn’t want for her children just yet. After the Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders joked about having kids in the comment section of an Instagram post featuring Deion Sanders holding his grandson, Shilo Sanders decided to ask his mother for her opinion. And that resulted in some candid parental advice.

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“I think you guys are too young right now,” Pilar told Shilo as they tried Venezuelan food in episode one of Miami Food Tour on YouTube. “[24-26 years old] That’s too young, number one. You’re in the primes of your life. You’re going into it. So, I think you need to enjoy your life a little bit more. Like, on single level, no children, no luggage. None of that.”

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Both Shedeur and Shilo are in their mid-20s. There’s still a long way for them to go in life, which can lead them anywhere. Shedeur is currently in a close battle with Deshaun Watson for the starting quarterback job this year. He’s yet to prove his worth in the league, as he enters a pivotal 2026. Shilo, on the other hand, is focusing on an alternate career in the media after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year.

The conversation with his mother pushed him to ask Pilar about her age when she gave birth to him. Well, according to her, the scenarios are a bit different.

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“I was, well, 26,” Deion Sanders’ ex-wife confessed. “[The difference is] I was done with the stuff that I wanted to do. I was modeling, I was acting, I had already been living on my own for a really long time, I already went to college. But that was something that I wanted for a really long time. Like, my whole life, I just wanted a really big family. So, that was my thing. I wanted a family. I wanted children. You never grew up talking about, ‘Mommy, I want a big family. I want to have children.’”

Recently, Deion Sanders had jokingly put the brothers on the clock after they tried to mess with him online. Shedeur and Shilo discussed having kids in the comments section of the picture with Snow; the elder Sanders wrote, “bet tag who you’re having yours with.”

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Their father wrote, “We’re waiting.”

The Sanders brothers will stick to being uncles for now. But when they do have children of their own, they’d have plenty of life experience to guide them through. Until that time comes, Pilar’s message remains clear: focus on building their individual legacies, enjoy the freedom of their twenties, and leave the sleepless nights of parenthood for another chapter.