“No Hate”: Deion Sanders Pitches New Dream Show Featuring Ryan Clark, Cam Newton & RGIII After ESPN Firings

Former NFL star Deion Sanders never holds back in sharing his thoughts with fans, whether it’s about Colorado or any off-field reality. This time, Coach Prime has an idea that would have fans excited and could even break viewership records based on recent events.

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“Saturday morning, just thinking, what if @Realrclark25, @CameronNewton, & @RGIII had their own Show that spoke about football and other topics! Wow, that would be a Show Show! What do y’all think? Be honest and no Hate! Express thoughts without hate. Thank you,” wrote the Colorado head coach on his X on July 25.

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The three former NFL players, Sanders, pitched the show to are all ex-ESPN employees. While Ryan Clark and Cam Newton lost their roles just a few days back, Robert Griffin III lost his job in 2024.

All three of them also have their own shows that are successful. If the three came together for a show, it would certainly be something, as they all have expertise in the NFL and can offer varied opinions as well.

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Clark’s time at ESPN came to an end unexpectedly. While he was on air, he was informed of the news about him being let go.

“The reason they told Clark during the show was due to media inquiries into his departure and a fear that the news would leak out before they could inform him… ESPN’s plan was to do that on Tuesday morning, but after receiving calls on the matter, they chose to inform him during his show, as they did not want him to read it online before being told in person,” wrote The Athletic‘s Andrew Marchand.

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Then, when officially Clark announced his departure as part of a mass layoff, the former safety was hopeful, stating, “Sending prayers and love to all those laid off today by ESPN. My hope is as this door closes another opens for you all.”

Robert Griffin III already co-hosts a show named ‘Outta Pocket with RG3′ with his wife. Even Cam hosts a weekly podcast, 4th & 1 with Cam Newton, where he shares his unfiltered take on trending sports topics.

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Griffin’s podcast has 235k subscribers, while Newton’s podcast has over 500k subscribers. This shows that even though the former players missed out on continuing with one of the best networks in the country, they have their own audience.

Though his journey with ESPN ended suddenly this week, following his hiring in 2024 on First Take as a partner of Stephen A. Smith, Newton was thankful for his experience with the broadcaster.

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“My experience at ESPN was nothing less than pristine. You can’t make me hate ESPN. What I’ve learned, it was an internship almost—the production value,” wrote the former QB.

Sanders knows what trends! His style and personality oozes through the screen every time he is on-air. The former NFL player made guest appearances with ESPN several times, which is why he knows it is a tough role, and Clark, Griffin, and Newton did well with the broadcaster.

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If the three take his advice seriously and come together, expect a hit show. And once again, it will be Sanders’ vision that will need to be credited. However, for now, it seems like the three are doing fine and will continue doing their own shows, while waiting for a new opportunity.