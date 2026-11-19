Troy Aikman might no longer be working with the Miami Dolphins, but the team still remembers his contribution and recently showed its appreciation with a small gesture.

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On November 18, 2026, Troy Aikman posted a picture of a game ball presented to him by the Miami Dolphins on his Instagram story following their first win of the season against the New York Jets in October.

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The Dolphins finished the game with a 28-25 victory on Sunday, October 25, which meant a lot to the team as its record now stands at 1-8. The game ball was engraved with the words, “GAME BALL PRESENTED TO TROY AIKMAN FIRST DOLPHINS WIN IN THE SULLIVAN/HAFLEY ERA.”

The gesture clearly meant a lot to Aikman, who thanked the team by tagging it in his story. It also seemed like a recognition for his contribution to the organization, which helped bring the current leadership group together.

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It all started when the Miami Dolphins wanted to hire a new general manager and brought in Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman to help with the search. Aikman joined the team during the interview process and was in Miami for the face-to-face meetings.

The Dolphins eventually hired Jon-Eric Sullivan, a former Green Bay Packers executive. Aikman also helped with the head coaching search, which ended with the appointment of Jeff Hafley.

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Later, in a January 9, 2026, interview with Dallas radio station The Ticket, Aikman explained how he became involved in the process.

“Was few weeks ago, I got a message from someone that I didn’t recognize the number, and apparently one of the people with the Dolphins had reached out to a number of people wondering who might be a good fit for them to help them in their GM search,” Aikman said. “And my name had come up a few different times, and so they reached out and asked if I would be a part of it. This was a few weeks back, and so I told them, I would.”

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However, it was Aikman’s last interaction with the team, as he currently does not have a formal consulting agreement with Miami. He may still offer advice through his relationships with the team, but it is unclear whether he remains involved. Sources also told FOS that the Dolphins are unlikely to offer him a front-office salary close to what he earns at ESPN.

His work with Miami also affected his broadcasting role. During the 2026 season, as ESPN’s Monday Night Football analyst, Aikman faced restrictions on his access to NFL teams. He could attend production meetings virtually but was not allowed to visit team facilities or watch practices.

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These restrictions and the uncertainty surrounding a possible front-office role could be among the reasons Aikman may not pursue a long-term career with the Dolphins. Ironically, his future with ESPN is also uncertain.

ESPN has yet to extend his contract. If the two sides do not reach an agreement, Super Bowl LXI in February 2027 could be his final game with the network.

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Aikman signed a five-year, $90 million contract with ESPN in 2022, earning about $18 million annually as the lead analyst on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, his longtime friend and broadcasting partner, Joe Buck, has agreed to a bigger six-year, $108 million deal with ESPN.

The difference in their contract situations reportedly created tension between the two, adding strain to their friendship.

Now, it remains to be seen how Aikman’s future with ESPN and the NFL will unfold.