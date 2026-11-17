Sean Payton has finally answered Jim Harbaugh, and he is not backing down an inch. The Broncos coach spent his Monday teleconference swatting away the Chargers’ accusation that the Broncos used a loophole to rewrite a trade-deadline deal for linebacker Daiyan Henley.

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“I saw it all. There’s no loophole. It just is part of the trade process every step of the way,” Payton said, per Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens.

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Harbaugh noted that Los Angeles had agreed to deal Henley to Denver shortly before Tuesday’s deadline in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round selection and a 2028 fifth-round selection, pending medical clearance.

Late Wednesday, the Broncos backed out. Reports said Henley’s knee raised concerns. Harbaugh said the physical became a bargaining chip.

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“The Broncos based a pass-fail on a medical grade, based on whether we would take less compensation, and we wouldn’t, and we didn’t,” Harbaugh said Thursday.

He said the Broncos wouldn’t pass Henley at the agreed price but would for a fourth.

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According to Harbaugh, Denver treated a pass-or-fail medical exam like a negotiation. He said the Broncos told Los Angeles they would not clear Henley at the agreed price, only for “a fourth and a fill in the blank.”

He called it a loophole the league should look into because it “sets a bad precedent.” Asked if teams can renegotiate after the deadline, Harbaugh said:

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“It shouldn’t be, but apparently it is. That’s why it’s a loophole, and teams should not have the ability to do that.”

“And in our minds, the physical’s a binary thing. It’s pass or fail. And they wanted the player still. They wanted to change the terms. They used it, and we weren’t going to do it,” Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said.

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Harbaugh also questioned how Henley could be healthy enough to play for Los Angeles but not play for the Broncos. Henley did play most of the Chargers’ defensive snaps the Sunday before the deadline, though he was limited in practice before Week 6 with a knee issue.

Broncos’ side, per the Denver Post, is that the information the Chargers provided didn’t match what the Broncos found in the physical, and the NFL approved revisiting the compensation.

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Broncos then went back to Los Angeles with revised offers: a fourth-rounder plus a seventh, or a fourth and a pick swap. The Chargers said no, and Henley rejoined the team, practicing fully on Friday and Saturday.

The team had viewed Henley as experienced depth at a top-heavy position, and the Broncos are now left without a linebacker upgrade. Payton also said the Broncos still think highly of Henley, who is set to hit free agency in March.

Meanwhile, Broncos (7-2) turns its attention to the Raiders on Sunday at Empower Field, while the Chargers and Broncos are left trading words instead of picks.