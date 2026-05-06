No NFL Respite for Stefon Diggs Despite Court Verdict in Assault Trial – Report

Stefon Diggs stood on the brink of Super Bowl glory last season, yet his off-field situation kept bringing unwanted attention. The wide receiver had a court date on May 5, 2026, for a felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charge. However, he was acquitted of the charges, giving him a clean sheet. Despite the verdict from the court, he reportedly remains under the NFL’s scrutiny.

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“We have been monitoring all developments in the matter, which remains under review of the Personal Conduct Policy,” stated an NFL spokesperson recently.

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Diggs’ two-day trial took place in Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts. The second day’s proceedings took approximately 90 minutes, as he was acquitted of the charges after questioning.

The accuser was Jamila Mila Adams, who was a seasoned private chef working for the NFL star in 2025. She started working for Diggs in February 2025 at a salary of $2,000 per week, helping him maintain a healthy diet.

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But she made an allegation in December 2025, accusing the football star of slapping her and then choking her. She claimed to have unpaid wages. When it went to the court, her attorneys sought a $5.5 million settlement, but the evidence proved that she had been overpaid by $2,500.

During the recent court trial, the defense argued that the claims were carefully fabricated for financial gain, as her settlement price was $5.5 million. Moreover, the lack of physical evidence raised eyebrows. While Jamila claimed that she was physically assaulted during the incident, no forensic evidence, injury pictures, or medical reports were presented, questioning its credibility.

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Moreover, the witness testimony during the trial went into Diggs’ favor, as all seven witnesses testified that there was hardly any sign of injuries on the alleged victim following the said incident. After this legal victory, the WR’s attorney, Mitchell Schuser, stated that his client would be able to join a new NFL team for his twelfth season.

Although the court has cleared the former New England Patriots player, he is still not cleared by the National Football League. If he is proven to violate the Personal Conduct Policy, there will be consequences. Previously, players who were cleared by the court still suffered under this rule of the league.

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Other players were punished by the NFL despite legal clearance

The Pittsburgh Steelers legend and two-time Super Bowl winner, Ben Roethlisberger, was the first player to be suspended under the Personal Conduct Policy, although he didn’t face legal charges. In 2010, the former quarterback was accused of sexual assault in Georgia, which was later dismissed.

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However, he was still suspended for six games by the NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, which was later reduced to four. While Roethlisberger didn’t technically break any rule, the decision was made because of his “pattern of behavior” that didn’t align with the standard of the league.

Furthermore, the former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had a similar fate in 2017. He served a six-game suspension by the league after a year-long investigation due to domestic violence charges made by his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson. The Columbus City Attorney’s Office in Ohio declined to file charges against him, but he still violated the league’s policy.

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As Stefon Diggs remains under the microscope, the big question is whether he will fall in this category and receive a suspension that may run as long as six games or even longer.