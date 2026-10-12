“No One Could Make Me”: Deion Sanders’ Son Shilo Makes Confirms Stance on Fighting for Money as NFL Career Appears Over

Shilo Sanders might have said goodbye to the NFL, but he is making sure the spotlight stays on him. This time, he is back in the headlines because of his recent comments about getting into boxing.

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During his YouTube livestream with Yahya Attia on October 11, 2026, Shilo Sanders shared his thoughts on boxing.

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Attia told fans about the idea he had suggested to Shilo, saying, “I tried to talk to Shilo today. Tell him he should start getting into them influencer celebrity boxing fights. Told me no, bro. What if I get my butt kicked?”

Shilo immediately dismissed the idea but explained the real reason he was not interested in taking up influencer boxing.

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“Because, bro, I’m not fighting for money, bro,” Shilo Sanders said on his YouTube channel. “I do it for fun, bro. If I just feel like boxing somebody, then that’s cool. But no one could like make me like, “Oh, I’ll give you this much to box him.”

Although Shilo ruled out boxing for money, he had previously shown some interest in pursuing it as another career option if the NFL did not work out.

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“If I don’t get picked up by a [NFL] team, I’m either going to take boxing seriously, or I’m gonna try to play basketball overseas,” Shilo said during a livestream in May 2026.

This was not the first time Shilo’s boxing skills had caught fans’ attention. Back in May 2025, an old video of Shilo, reuploaded by the X fan page @JakiTruth, surprised fans by showing his boxing skills as a child. The video showed that Shilo was already good at the sport at a young age.

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Even Deion Sanders was there outside the ring, supporting his son. Coach Prime was visibly proud when Shilo defeated his opponent during a boxing match when he was a teenager. Happy with his son’s performance, he said, “My baby did so well. I might be sitting on a young [Floyd] Mayweather.”

By comparing Shilo to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., Deion showed just how impressed he was with his son’s skills in the ring.

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Moreover, Shilo seems to have trained in boxing. Per an account of artist HeadHuncho Amir on Revolt, who used to play with Shilo when they were younger, he used to regularly bring boxing gloves to school. At the time, he really thought Shilo had a future here.

“I thought Shilo was gonna be a boxer,” he said on the podcast. “… We in 10th grade. Bro knocked out one of the coaches. … Shilo just, like, side-stepped him, just knocked him out.”

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After being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, boxing could have become another career option for Shilo. However, his latest comments make it clear that he is not interested in taking up influencer boxing just for money.

Instead, Shilo has explored other opportunities outside football, including music. He released his debut album, Hate 2 Love, on January 1, 2025. The album has 15 tracks, including “GLE,” “Change,” “No Saving,” “UFO,” and “Fly.” In August 2026, he released his second album, World of Heartache. It features his father, Deion Sanders, on “Beat the Odds” and his brother, Shedeur Sanders, on “Bow Wow.”

Shilo has also tried his hand at acting. He appeared in Season 3 of the Starz series BMF (Black Mafia Family), where he played a younger version of his father, Deion Sanders.

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Apart from music and acting, Shilo Sanders has experience in the fashion industry. In January 2024, he and Shedeur walked the runway at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

He is also building a strong social media presence. His YouTube channel has around 320,000 subscribers, while his Instagram account has 1.3 million followers and his TikTok account has 572.3K followers. Through livestreams, he also continues to connect with his fans.

For now, Shilo Sanders does not appear interested in pursuing influencer boxing for money. But who knows?