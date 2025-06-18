No One Wants to Buy Patrick Mahomes’ Childhood Home as Mom Randi Forced to Drop the Price

Even the childhood home of a three-time Super Bowl MVP isn’t immune to the realities of the real estate market. Randi Mahomes is currently enjoying her cozy stay at a newly gifted estate in Texas, valued at $825,000, which she called “the surprise of my life.” However, her and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s childhood home remains unsold—even after two months on the market in East Texas. As of now, MLS listing #25006289 has been active for over 50 days. In an effort to attract buyers, Randi has taken a major step.

Originally listed at $285,000 on April 24, 2025, the home’s price has since dropped to $279,900. Yes, you heard that right! Randi is actively promoting the listing on Instagram, and even her friends and loved ones are lending a hand.

Teresa Jane, a close friend and longtime supporter, shared a story featuring the listing. She completed it with a bold “BUY ME” caption to spark interest. She tagged Randi and the listing agent, @tristansellstexa, who has also been working hard to market the property online.

Randi then reshared Teresa’s story on her own account. The duo, who also co-authored the children’s book Play Together, appear to be pulling together to help find the right buyer. For now, the listing remains active—with no offers and no sale.

Randi, who bought the home in 2006, had a difficult time bidding goodbye to it. She shared through her handle, “It’s bittersweet but it’s time for a change and Mia and I are so excited to have a new place….” She further shared, “There were a lot of tears and laughter and memories in that house, but it’s time to let a new family start to build their dream there now!” The single-story 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is more than just a property. It is where the Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes, lived his childhood days at the 1,475 sq ft residence. Built in 1988, it sits on a 6,098 sq ft lot in the highly sought-after Whitehouse ISD.

The kitchen is sleek with KitchenAid appliances, modern lighting, and a stylish backsplash, to host family and friends. The backyard offers ample space and has a 2-car attached garage. The house is also filled with personal touches, including a doorframe marked with the Mahomes children’s heights that is meant to be preserved.

Represented by Tristan X. Mosher of Coldwell Banker Apex – Tyler, the listing brings together all the intricate details. But, as it goes, despite the home’s celebrity connection, that opportunity hasn’t drawn the expected response.

Amidst this, while Randi Mahomes is enjoying her new home, Brittany Mahomes has her sights set on a new kind of escape.

Randi Mahomes reflects on loss as family plans new getaway

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has found her new favorite escape, i.e., the $150 million Margaritaville Hotel Kansas City. The luxurious new property is set to open its doors on July 1, 2025, near the Legends Outlets on the site of the former Schlitterbahn Water Park. Taking to Instagram, Brittany shared her excitement with the caption, “I’m trying to be here every day? 🙂.” Randi responded with enthusiastic emojis, “❤️🙌❤️,” perhaps giving her approval for what might be the Mahomes family’s next hangout spot.

The hotel has altogether 229 rooms, indoor and outdoor resort-style pools. It also includes family entertainment centers, retail shops, and a vibrant bar and grill. And this is just the beginning. The Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City will open in nearby Bonner Springs next year.

While the Mahomes are eyeing the next vacay amid all the joy, Randi Mahomes also gave a heartfelt tribute to her late dad. It was her first Father’s Day without her father. Randy Martin passed away on February 12, 2025, at the age of 78. Randi shared, “Yesterday was a tough day… I miss my Dad & parents. Happy Father’s Day, Daddy. I miss you.” So, the idea of a vacay may have helped uplift her spirits amid Father’s Day grief.