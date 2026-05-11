No Phones & More Details Emerge From Taylor Swift’s Secret Overseas Visit to Travis Kelce’s Teammate’s Wedding

Weeks before her much-awaited fairytale-like wedding, pop star Taylor Swift took a break from the wedding preparations to attend her soon-to-be husband’s teammate’s wedding at a popular venue in the southern suburbs of Athens. Here’s everything to know about her latest getaway.

It was Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive end George Karlaftis’s wedding. Born in Athens before eventually growing up in Indiana, Karlaftis tied the knot with Kaia Harris at the One&Only Aesthesis resort in Glyfada, located on the Athenian Riviera in Greece.

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Reports suggest that their guests were even asked to surrender their mobile phones before entering the event to maintain privacy.

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The couple has been together since high school and later attended Purdue University together. For the record, Kaia is a former University of Missouri track and field athlete.

According to reports, music icon Taylor Swift was seen dancing, mingling with guests, and fully enjoying the celebrations throughout the evening. Despite the strict no phone policy, some guests at the resort still managed to capture a few pictures of Swift. In the leaked images, Swift could be seen wearing an elegant blue dress paired with matching jewelry, while her hair was styled in a tied-back look.

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Swift’s visit to Greece reportedly came to an end around noon on Sunday, May 10, 2026, as she quietly departed the country after her brief yet widely talked-about stay in Athens.

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Guests at the wedding claimed that she made a warm impression throughout the celebrations. She personally greeted attendees, waited in line at the buffet without assistance, and even joined in on traditional Greek dancing during the evening. Travis Kelce was also seen soaking in the festive atmosphere alongside teammates and friends.

Local Greek media noted how relaxed and comfortable the couple appeared throughout the event. One report especially highlighted Swift’s down-to-earth nature and friendly behavior, with several guests reportedly impressed by how naturally she interacted with everyone around her.

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Imago August 26, 2025, Exact Location: Missouri, USA, Travis Kelce’s Backyard: TAYLOR SWIFT and TRAVIS KELCE announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday, sharing photos of their garden proposal. Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married, the pair wrote on their social media post. The exact location of their proposal remains unknown. Exact Location Unknown USA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA 20250826_ent_z03_032 Copyright: xTaylorxSwiftxandxTravisxKelcex

The couple themselves apparently arrived in secrecy. They’re said to have flown in on Swift’s private jet before choosing to stay aboard a yacht moored close to the resort. While this Greek getaway might have served as a rare opportunity for the couple to spend time away from the spotlight, it also comes amid speculations surrounding the big day of their own.

All you need to know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding

Speculations continue to intensify surrounding the couple’s reported July wedding plans. Rumors have strongly pointed toward July 3 as the potential date for the big day. According to reports, the ceremony is expected to take place at Swift’s Rhode Island mansion.

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Multiple reports suggest that wedding preparations for the couple are already in full swing, with “save the date” notices and invitations reportedly being sent out to close friends and family members.

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The rumored 150 person guest list, includes A-list names like Emma Stone, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Kelce’s Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, among others. Security therefore reportedly appears to be of paramount importance to the superstar couple. Reports have suggested that the security detail is extremely tight and layered, with venue itself reportedly packed with cameras and heavily controlled guest access.

With July now right around the corner, more concrete information surrounding the reported wedding plans is likely to come to light sooner rather than later. And the couple’s recent secretive, Greek wedding getaway could also potentially give them a few ideas of their own for their own big day.