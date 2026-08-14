“No Player Is Bigger Than the LSU Brand”: Jayden Daniels Told to Give Up Amid Fight Over DJ Pickett’s No. 5 Jersey

The fallout over LSU’s decision to hand out Jayden Daniels’ old No. 5 jersey just picked up another loud voice, and this one isn’t taking the Washington Commanders quarterback’s side.

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“Jayden, listen bro, just let it go,” Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette said on 4th And South. “No player is bigger than the LSU brand. I’m gonna say this once again: before I got to LSU, Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Peterson, number seven wasn’t worn for two years. I was the right recruit that wanted the number, and also I’m from the seven ward, so it represents my hood and my neighborhood where I’m from. And they gave it to me.”

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Fournette’s comments came as Daniels took things several steps further than social media. His attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry on August 5, claiming that LSU no longer has permission to use his name, image or likeness.

His spokesperson did not hold back when the number situation became public. The family is “deeply disappointed and feels profoundly disrespected” by the school’s decision to let Pickett wear it now, the rep claimed.

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LSU has not retired Daniels’ jersey.

Former LSU head coach Brian Kelly was the one who recruited cornerback DJ Pickett in 2024 and promised that No. 5 would be his. Kelly held off on actually handing over the number as Daniels had already objected to Pickett wearing it. Daniels wore No. 5 during the 2023 season, for which he won the Heisman Trophy.

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“I’ve worn the number my whole life since I was 4 years old,” Pickett told reporters. “It’s the number I was promised [by LSU]. I wish Jayden the best. Good player, and he did real good here [at LSU]. So, that’s all.”

Pickett’s father, Damien, told The Advocate the family has no plans to give up the number regardless of the legal pressure.

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“Honestly, man, this right here makes us want to wear the number more,” he said, adding that current head coach Lane Kiffin has fully supported his son throughout the situation.

Pickett, a five-star cornerback, made an immediate impact as a freshman, recording 37 tackles and a team-leading three interceptions while earning All-American and All-SEC honors. He wore No. 3 last year. Head coach Lane Kiffin has repeatedly invoked the promise made to the CB and is on Pickett’s side.

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No.5 has been worn by other LSU greats before Daniels, too. Two of them are Jarvis Landry and Skyler Green. Kary Vincent Jr. wore N0.5 in the 2019 LSU National Championship team.

Daniels, for his part, has reportedly even asked LSU to return its copy of his Heisman Trophy amid the dispute. We’ll have to wait and watch to see how this one unfolds.