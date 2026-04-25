“No Real Concerns”: Patriots GM Opens Up on Eli Raridon’s Injury History After Drafting Him

The New England Patriots pulled a head-scratching move when they drafted tight end Eli Raridon with their 95th pick. This was a position of need for the team entering the third round. And when they got their turn, three TE prospects were already picked off the board in the same round. Raridon isn’t exactly a bad option for the Patriots; he’s shown a lot of good during his time at Notre Dame. But he had to do it in a short time, since the start of his career was marred by injury. General Manager Eliot Wolf shared his thoughts on how the TE’s health factored into this decision.

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“Yeah, Jim Whalen (VP Sports Medicine) and Dr. Martin (Head Team Physician) and Mike Baum (Associate Head Athletic Trainer) and the whole crew signed off on it,” Wolf said April 24. “And no real concerns. … They were able to examine him, not only at the combine, but also here.”

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Raridon’s medical history has raised some major red flags, even though it’s been some time since he’s injured himself. He came to Notre Dame after tearing his ACL in 2021, when he was in high school, and once again in 2022 as a freshman. Rehabbing these injuries kept him on the sidelines for a long time, which is why Raridon doesn’t have a lot of numbers. He could only gather 623 yards in 48 passes and three touchdowns during his time at Notre Dame, and played for 40 games. The stats seem like a letdown for someone who was ranked as the second-best tight end of his recruiting class. That potential is what kept teams interested.

The now-Patriots TE impressed in his breakout junior season and got to start all games as a senior. By that time, Eli Raridon was being projected as a sleeper hit in the draft, especially after the East-West Shrine Bowl. The Patriots also met him at the event, which means they’ve also been keeping track of his growth. EssentiallySports draft expert Tony Pauline had projected him as a solid middle-round pick. That is exactly what happened with Raridon at the end. Even though there was a lot of uncertainty, the TE was confident that he was at 100% right now.

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“No effects at all,” Raridon said after being selected. “I’m not worried about anything.”

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He has the potential to create a lot of impact here, especially with how the TE room is shaping up. Raridon joins Hunter Henry and a group of undrafted players such as CJ Dippre, Julian Hill, and Marshall Lang. As a third-round selection, he becomes the second-highest drafted player in the group after Henry. This puts him in a great spot in the depth chart, and he has the chance to carve out a starting role early. This might look like a gamble for the Patriots, but they also have a good shot at getting some good returns out of this investment.

Patriots staff were not too keen about Eli Raridon initially

The former Notre Dame TE did not burst onto the scene as expected. He was no Kenyon Sadiq, who would be a unanimous ‘yes’ for the front office if they had a first-round pick, and if Sadiq were available there. Because of how hot and cold Eli Raridon’s resume projected, not everyone on the front office was on board. Wolf said that the TE was the player who sparked “the most debate” for the team. But they came through at the end.

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“Eli was the highest player available on our board for a while there,” the GM said. “Obviously needing a tight end, having a guy that’s 6-6, 245 that is kind of just scratching the surface, ultimately, won out.”

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Raridon’s health might be a concern, but he is too good a prospect to pass on because of it. With changes across the Patriots’ pass-catching unit, including the departure of Stefon Diggs, the team continues to look for reliable offensive options. Henry is 31 and is in the final year of his extended contract. Behind him, the room falls flat in terms of production. In Raridon, the Patriots are getting someone who can be a key pass-catcher a year or so later.

“You could just see his confidence growing and growing throughout the year,” Wolf added. “… [Just] some untapped potential there with only the one year of real playing.”

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Only time will tell if the Patriots’ drafting Eli Raridon was the best course of action. He has remained very active whenever he was healthy enough to play in college, and has produced enough to impress. However, the bigger question is whether he can remain healthy.