‘Nobody’ Wanted Dillon Gabriel With Browns GM Blamed for Shedeur Sanders Fall Out – Report

For most of his college career, Dillon Gabriel played the role of successor. The steady hand brought in after the star had moved on. He followed McKenzie Milton at UCF, Caleb Williams at Oklahoma, and Bo Nix at Oregon, rarely the face of a new era, always the one cleaning up after it. But in Cleveland, that pattern broke. When the Browns drafted Gabriel ahead of Shedeur Sanders, it marked the first time he wasn’t stepping into someone else’s shadow but standing in the way. And with that came a different kind of scrutiny, the kind that isn’t about the player himself, but the decisions that put him here.

The high-risk, high-controversy trade for Deshaun Watson has yet to yield consistent results, and the surrounding quarterback room remains unclear in its direction. While Watson was supposed to end the Browns’ drought and finally be their reliable QB, ongoing injuries and off-field issues have complicated that vision. Signing Dillon in the midst of this only increased pressure on both the player and the team. Former NFL QB and analyst Dan Orlovsky shared his thoughts on the issue and indirectly targeted Gabriel, saying, “Some teams overthink it. There are 10 guys who you know can play. Don’t talk yourself out of that.”

Yet, in a scorching critique, former wide receiver and analyst Cecil Shorts III has lit into the Cleveland Browns’ draft decisions, specifically the selection of Dillon Gabriel, and pinned the consequences squarely on General Manager Andrew Berry. According to Shorts, not only was Gabriel’s name missing from most credible draft boards, but his surprise selection also contributed to the Browns’ inability to land a more coveted QB prospect, namely Shedeur Sanders.

The outrage gains even more weight when comparing the collegiate resumes of both quarterbacks. Gabriel’s best statistical season came in 2024 at Oregon, where he threw for 3,857 yards, 30 TDs, and 6 INTs at a 72.9% completion rate. Impressive nonetheless, but Shedeur played just two seasons at Colorado, posted 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and only 13 interceptions with a completion rate of 71.8%—including a blistering 74.0% in 2024, while taking the most sacks in the FBS. Quite the contrast. And one that doesn’t go unnoticed.

While talking on the ‘Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show’, Shorts said, “To me, talent-wise, like he mentioned, Shedeur is way better than Dillon. Dillon wasn’t on nobody’s list. Let’s call him a spade. Nobody was thinking about Dillon Gabriel being drafted in the first three rounds. Nobody. Nobody. It wasn’t on nobody’s list. Nobody was talking about him on TV at all. They was the top 10 quarterbacks. He wasn’t in the top 10 court. Like, come on. Let’s be real here. Let’s also be honest. Andrew Barry ain’t good at Drafting. Andrew Barry ain’t good at drafting. Let’s call this spade of spade. He ain’t good at drafting, and they ain’t good at developing. So now, to me, like again, this goes back to it. Who says their job is safe?”

But is Shedeur Sanders slipping in Cleveland?

The Browns didn’t draft Shedeur Sanders to stash him. At least, that wasn’t the plan. But weeks into his first NFL offseason, the former Colorado star is already trailing the pack, and the building knows it.

While Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Gabriel split first-team reps at minicamp, Sanders was mostly working with backups. Head coach Kevin Stefanski offered early praise, calling him talented enough to have gone higher in the draft. But praise doesn’t equal opportunity. So far, the reps say more than the rhetoric.

Reports suggest the front office is divided. Some believe owner Jimmy Haslam pushed for Sanders against the grain of the scouting department. One insider described the draft room as tense when his name was called. And the depth chart reflects that uncertainty: Flacco, Pickett, Gabriel… then Sanders.

Veteran reporter Terry Pluto didn’t mince words: “For Shedeur Sanders, the reality is he’s no longer special. Not in the eyes of the NFL.” Statistically, only 7% of fifth-round quarterbacks become starters — and that number’s been hanging over Sanders since the moment he arrived.

Still, the 23-year-old hasn’t backed down. “Where I go, I’m trying to elevate the Cleveland Browns,” he said. “Sometimes when you bring a different level of energy, not everyone in the building is going to like that.”

Now all eyes are on how it pans out for the Browns and which rookie shines through.