Best Non-Power 4 Wide Receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft: Skyler Bell

Essentials Inside The Story Skyler Bell began his career at Wisconsin, and later transferred to UConn

At the NFL Combine, he recorded a 4.4-second 40-yard dash

Bell possesses xcellent top-end speed

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Forget the Power 4 hype; the most complete non-Power 4 receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft is hiding in plain sight in Storrs, Connecticut. Events like the Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl, and NFL Combine are big opportunities for non-Power 4 school players to showcase their talents on a national stage, showing scouts they can compete with the best.

One of the players who proved he can compete, and quite frankly, one I’ve fallen in love with in this draft cycle, is from an independent member of the FBS, and it’s not Notre Dame – it’s UConn receiver Skyler Bell, who had a productive season with the Huskies in 2025.

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Background on Bell

​Bell was a three-star recruit out of Watertown, Connecticut. He committed to Wisconsin and redshirted his first season there. He spent the next two catching 68 passes for 740 yards and six touchdowns – in 2022, he added 160 yards of rushing – showing his versatility.

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He entered the transfer portal and found his next home with the Huskies. That’s where he thrived. He had over 800 yards in 2024, but in 2025, he truly shone. 101 receptions, 1,278 yards, and 13 touchdowns later, he

Imago NCAA, College League, USA FOOTBALL 2024: UCONN VS SYRACUSE NOV 23RD November 23rd 2024: UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell 1 walks in warmups prior to a game against the Syracuse Orange. The Syracuse University Orange hosted the University of Connecticut Huskies in a NCAA Football game at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. Jonathan Tenca/CSM Credit Image: Jonathan Tenca/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241123_zma_c04_648.jpg JonathanxTencax csmphotothree324465

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He participated in the Shrine Bowl and looked good there, but it was not until the NFL combine that he fully shone. He came in at 6 feet and 192 pounds, ran a 4.4 40, jumped a 41-inch vertical, and broad jump 11’ 01”, earning himself a relative athletic score of 9.71.

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The measurements were nice, but what truly stood out was his gauntlet drill.

Strengths and weaknesses as a player

Strengths

Elite production numbers in his last season at UConn

Can handle a high volume of targets, having 141 in his last season

Versatile to play inside and out, having good size to do either

Great speed as a receiver. Can be a threat behind the LOS or pushing vertically down the field

Can attack all three levels of the field

Fast cuts at the top of his breaks earn him separation

Weaknesses

Fast after the catch, but not elite at making guys miss

Doesn’t have an elite hip sink at the top of his routes

Not a polished run blocker

Doesn’t showcase his speed through all of his routes

Loses track of the ball on deeper routes

Not elite at jump ball scenarios

Film Examples

He ran it to near perfection , showing his sturdy hands and ability to stay moving at top speed while making the catches.

​Here you see the quickness within Bell’s feet. He is able to give a quick stutter off the line, explode back to the outside, and you see him hit that second gear going vertical. He showcases his top-end speed here, being able to separate vertically against another NFL draft prospect in Duke cornerback

​Bell gets sent on a motion towards the inside of this play, and this clip showcases his fast cuts throughout routes. He cuts up field suddenly off the motion after starting the route angled inside, which totally messes up Rivers. Rivers has to get his hands on Bell, but Bell works through the hands easily, and again, a sharp cut to explode on the corner route. He’s open, the ball just doesn’t find him.

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​This clip is one of my favorites and shows his quickness in his release and doesn’t get much separation on this go route, but the IQ shines here. He turns his head to track the ball, but pays attention to how he doesn’t jump up to catch the ball until it’s there. The defensive back is late to turn because Bell didn’t make it clear that the ball was coming, and he makes a great catch at the catch point for a touchdown.

Outlook

​Bell’s range is likely in round 2 or 3. If he falls to Day 3 of the draft, I’d be stunned. Others may favor other non-Power 4 receivers, such as North Dakota State’s

or Georgia State’s. Still, Bell, for me, showcases more versatility than both of those receivers.

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He can fit into any offense and make an impact from Day 1 as a wide receiver two or three on a roster. In terms of a comp, he reminds me of

just without the make-you-miss YAC abilities. Bell will be a fun one to see where he lands on Day 2.