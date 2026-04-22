Best Non-Power 4 Wide Receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft: Skyler Bell

Essentials Inside The Story
- Skyler Bell began his career at Wisconsin, and later transferred to UConn
- At the NFL Combine, he recorded a 4.4-second 40-yard dash
- Bell possesses xcellent top-end speed
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One of the players who proved he can compete, and quite frankly, one I’ve fallen in love with in this draft cycle, is from an independent member of the FBS, and it’s not Notre Dame – it’s UConn receiver Skyler Bell, who had a productive season with the Huskies in 2025.
Background on Bell
Bell was a three-star recruit out of Watertown, Connecticut. He committed to Wisconsin and redshirted his first season there. He spent the next two catching 68 passes for 740 yards and six touchdowns – in 2022, he added 160 yards of rushing – showing his versatility.
He entered the transfer portal and found his next home with the Huskies. That’s where he thrived. He had over 800 yards in 2024, but in 2025, he truly shone. 101 receptions, 1,278 yards, and 13 touchdowns later, heput himself on the radar of NFL scouts and teams.
He participated in the Shrine Bowl and looked good there, but it was not until the NFL combine that he fully shone. He came in at 6 feet and 192 pounds, ran a 4.4 40, jumped a 41-inch vertical, and broad jump 11’ 01”, earning himself a relative athletic score of 9.71.
The measurements were nice, but what truly stood out was his gauntlet drill.He ran it to near perfection, showing his sturdy hands and ability to stay moving at top speed while making the catches.
Strengths and weaknesses as a player
Strengths
- Elite production numbers in his last season at UConn
- Can handle a high volume of targets, having 141 in his last season
- Versatile to play inside and out, having good size to do either
- Great speed as a receiver. Can be a threat behind the LOS or pushing vertically down the field
- Can attack all three levels of the field
- Fast cuts at the top of his breaks earn him separation
Weaknesses
- Fast after the catch, but not elite at making guys miss
- Doesn’t have an elite hip sink at the top of his routes
- Not a polished run blocker
- Doesn’t showcase his speed through all of his routes
- Loses track of the ball on deeper routes
- Not elite at jump ball scenarios
Film Examples
Here you see the quickness within Bell’s feet. He is able to give a quick stutter off the line, explode back to the outside, and you see him hit that second gear going vertical. He showcases his top-end speed here, being able to separate vertically against another NFL draft prospect in Duke cornerbackChandler Rivers.
Bell gets sent on a motion towards the inside of this play, and this clip showcases his fast cuts throughout routes. He cuts up field suddenly off the motion after starting the route angled inside, which totally messes up Rivers. Rivers has to get his hands on Bell, but Bell works through the hands easily, and again, a sharp cut to explode on the corner route. He’s open, the ball just doesn’t find him.
This clip is one of my favorites and shows his quickness in his release and doesn’t get much separation on this go route, but the IQ shines here. He turns his head to track the ball, but pays attention to how he doesn’t jump up to catch the ball until it’s there. The defensive back is late to turn because Bell didn’t make it clear that the ball was coming, and he makes a great catch at the catch point for a touchdown.
Outlook
Bell’s range is likely in round 2 or 3. If he falls to Day 3 of the draft, I’d be stunned. Others may favor other non-Power 4 receivers, such as North Dakota State’sBryce Lance or Georgia State’s Ted Hurst. Still, Bell, for me, showcases more versatility than both of those receivers.
He can fit into any offense and make an impact from Day 1 as a wide receiver two or three on a roster. In terms of a comp, he reminds me ofDarius Slayton just without the make-you-miss YAC abilities. Bell will be a fun one to see where he lands on Day 2.
Written by
Edited by
Antra Koul