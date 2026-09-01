“Not Allowed”: ESPN Banned Former Host From Earning Music Revenue Amid Pat McAfee Song Speculation

ESPN’s former radio host, Jason Fitz, has had a career that blended music and sports, but it came with a line that couldn’t be crossed. Years later, that old boundary has now suddenly become relevant again as another ESPN personality brings music into the spotlight. And the former host did not hesitate to take his stance.

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“When I was at ESPN, the music dept & legal dept were adamant that revenue-generating music work would be a conflict of interest & not allowed because of my talent contract. I understand the logic by @awfulannouncing, but when I was in these conversations, the lines were clear,” wrote ESPN Radio host Jason Fitz on his X.

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Pat McAfee‘s growing presence at ESPN overlaps with his newly released album, similar to Fitz’s situation back when he was a member of The Band Perry. The discussion began after speculation unfolded that a song from McAfee’s debut album, “The Diary of Polarizing Figure,” could be featured on College GameDay. It’s something that Fitz was forbidden to pursue.

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Before joining ESPN in 2016, Jason Fitz was the musical director and fiddle player for The Band Perry. In fact, ESPN itself described him as a Grammy-nominated artist while highlighting his transition into sports broadcasting.

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The distinction the former host is drawing is between performing music and generating outside revenue from that work. Fitz’s comments highlight how ESPN strictly enforces boilerplate “conflict of interest” and revenue-sharing clauses on standard on-air talent.

As an accomplished touring country musician, Fitz was told point-blank that profiting from or producing music while under an ESPN talent contract was forbidden.

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That meant Fitz could maintain his broadcasting position, but only without commercially exploiting music on the side under the network’s working terms. He left his band in August 2016 to transition into a career in sports media and radio.

Meanwhile, today McAfee has renewed interest in that boundary because music has now become part of his public brand. The album was released on August 14, 2026, featuring 14 songs running for 42 minutes. He joined ESPN’s College GameDay lineup and has expanded his role across ESPN programming.

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The College GameDay has a long history of using famous music, with “Comin’ To Your City” as a defining anthem for years. In 2023, ESPN refreshed the song with The Cadillac Three, Darius Rucker, and Lainey Wilson after Big & Rich had recorded the opening version for 16 years.

And now, Awful Announcing has suggested that maybe McAfee’s album could replace that musical.

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“I think that album will be right at the center of his ultimate flex on his ESPN bosses and colleagues. Within the next month, I expect ESPN will announce that one of the songs from McAfee’s Diary of a Polarizing Figure will replace “Comin’ to Your City” as College GameDay’s new theme song,” wrote Awful Announcing, August 31.

However, Awful Announcing’s report has just been predicted, and the information is not based on a conversation with ESPN officials.

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For Fitz, the issue is less about whether McAfee’s music is suitable for GameDay or not, and more about the contractual rules that governed his own time at ESPN. He shared how creative work can become complicated when an employee’s personal brand crosses with the company’s commercial interests.

At this point, there is no confirmation that ESPN plans to use McAfee’s songs, while Fitz’s account gave a glimpse into how differently those boundaries may have been enforced during his time at ESPN.