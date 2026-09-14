“Not Good Enough”: Brian Schottenheimer Sounds Off After Cowboys’ Poor Start Against Giants

MetLife Stadium was supposed to be the launching pad for Dallas’ revamped defense and re-tooled offense. Instead, it delivered a brutal reality check in a 28-20 loss to the New York Giants. From the opening kickoff, the Giants forced America’s Team to scramble for every yard, turning the first half into a chaotic, penalty-ridden mess. That immediately prompted head coach Brian Schottenheimer to address the damage before the game completely slipped away.

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“Not good enough on either side of the ball. We gotta do a better job running the ball, stopping the run. The penalties aren’t good enough. Too many drops. We’ll get going. A lot of things to clean up,” Brian said, according to The Athletic reporter Jon Machota.

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His criticism came after a first half in which Dallas committed at least seven penalties for 60 yards, while the offense struggled to move the chains. George Pickens, the Cowboys’ wide receiver, also had two drops, adding another layer to an already uneven start.

Running back Cam Skattebo put New York in the lead with a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and quarterback Jaxson Dart later connected with tight end Isaiah Likely for a 15-yard score with 20 seconds left before halftime. The score now stands 21-14, favoring the Giants.

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Cowboys managed only 122 total offensive yards compared with New York’s 213 and committed a turnover when safety Jevon Holland intercepted Prescott. Prescott completed 10 of 17 passes for 72 yards, a touchdown, and the interception before the break.

The pressure from the Giants was a major part of the problem. Todd Archer of ESPN reported that New York pressured Prescott on 10 of his 19 dropbacks. Most concerning of all, the Giants generated that overwhelming pressure without blitzing once, sending just a standard four-man rush on every single dropback. When that happened, Prescott went 3-of-9 for 23 yards and tallied the interception.

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The interior line was significantly compromised before kickoff after three-time Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith was placed on injured reserve following thumb surgery. He was replaced in the starting lineup by T.J. Bass. While Bass faced the brunt of the interior rush, right tackle Terence Steele struggled significantly to contain the Giants’ outside speed. Edge rushers like Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux regularly collapsed the edges, forcing Prescott to throw on the run or off his back foot.

Moreover, Burns already made it clear before the game that the RT position is up for exploitation.

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“Not to disrespect anybody’s craft or anything like that,” Burns said via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “But the fact that they are so concerned in that area does, I guess, raise some form of an alert in our minds, as far as like just knowing that they’re having struggles. . . . So we can definitely see that as an opportunity to exploit.”

The Giants didn’t just exploit those struggles up front; they used that pass-rush leverage to erase Dallas’ top playmakers. Ahead of the season opener, George Pickens made no secret of his expectations, boldly declaring that he and CeeDee Lamb formed the premier receiving tandem in the league.

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“Yeah, we definitely think we’re the best,” Pickens claimed.

Well, that swagger came crashing down to earth. With the Giants’ pass rush suffocating Prescott, the Cowboys’ star duo struggled to create space or rhythm. Lamb did break the scoring seal with a second-quarter touchdown grab to briefly tie the game at 7–7, but the big-play spark ended there. Pickens, meanwhile, was plagued by agonizing drops and a total inability to generate deep separation.

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Imago Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) react during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The tipping point came on a crucial 2nd-and-4. Prescott dropped an absolute dime up the sideline, placing a deep ball right into Pickens’ breadbasket. It hit him right in stride, and clattered straight through his hands. What should have been a drive-extending play to push Dallas well into field-goal range instantly deflated the offense. To make matters worse, the drive collapsed shortly after with a Prescott interception, which New York promptly converted into a touchdown right before halftime to take a 14-7 lead.

By the end of the day, the NFL’s self-proclaimed “best duo” was silenced, combining for a quiet 8 receptions, 72 yards, and a single score. The defense also caused frustration for Schottenheimer. Dart entered halftime 11-of-15 for 134 yards and a touchdown while adding 39 rushing yards. The defense has yet to meet the expectations set by the much-talked-about overhaul it went through this offseason

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“The debut of Christian Parker’s new Dallas defense has not gone well,” Machota wrote. “The Cowboys have their hands full now.”

The Cowboys were not being beaten simply because the Giants were playing better. Too many of Dallas’ problems were self-inflicted, and Schottenheimer knew they had to disappear if his team was going to leave New Jersey with a win.

