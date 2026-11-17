The Pittsburgh Steelers had a pretty nasty fall in the Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals secured the win by a margin of 20 points. That gave rise to speculation around Aaron Rodgers’ retirement, which he had already talked about before the season began. Even NFL legend Cam Newton believed so.

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“That was embarrassing, to say the least. The Bengals destroying the Steelers,” Newton said on the 4th & 1 podcast. “I just feel like Aaron Rodgers is not good enough to carry a team anymore. And when you look at DK Metcalf, it’s extremely disappointing. And just looking around the board, going especially versus a Tee Higgins, a Ja’Marr Chase, a Joe Burrow, it’s like you pick your poison with those guys.

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“The Steelers on the other hand, it’s only but so much a defense can do. It’s only but so much Aaron Rodgers can try to create. I’m watching this game in sheer disappointment. Not that it messed up my picks, because it did. They could have done whatever they wanted to do it.”

Rodgers completed only 15-of-29 passes for 143 yards and threw two touchdowns. He threw no interceptions, but got sacked thrice. Additionally, he lost one yard on two rushing attempts.

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Meanwhile, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 35-of-44 passes for 409 yards to score four touchdowns. Those yards came despite the Bengals’ lack of discipline. They had eight penalties and lost 80 yards in the process. But the Steelers had only four penalties for 46 yards.

Newton’s co-host Omari Collins aligned with the former quarterback’s feelings. But Newton had a lot more to say when ‘Peggy’ talked about possession of the ball. He pointed out that the Bengals had significantly more time of possession in the game against the Steelers.

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“You get out-possessioned as far as for the time of the possession because you cannot sustain drives anytime you’re going against a high potent offense,” Newton went on. “You see the Bengals come down, move the ball effectively, efficiently, and all of a sudden they get points. To combat that, they at least move the ball and get and they stall out in the red zone. The Steelers go three-and-out. They get the ball again, and then they go down there and score. Now, it’s 10 to nothing while y’all still over here saying, ‘Oh man, it’s too cold out here.’

“That’s how you get ransacked, slapped upside your head, punched in your mouth, kicked in your gut. Just a poor display of football. I wouldn’t have expected this from a bad team. This was for first place in the AFC North. So, it wasn’t like it wasn’t a meaningful game. This was an extremely meaningful game that both teams needed to be at their best. One team showed up while the other was still in the parking lot talking about, ‘Hey man, where my keys at?’”

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The Steelers lost the first downs as well. Cincinnati had 30 first downs while Rodgers and Co. were able to sustain only 17 first downs.

Being outgained by over 250 passing yards and doubled up in first downs, with first place in the AFC North at stake, says it all. Aaron Rodgers can no longer carry a flawed offense by himself. And the 6-3 Steelers must find answers fast.