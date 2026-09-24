“Not Making Great Progress”: Sean McVay Issues Concerning Update on Rams Star Puka Nacua

The Los Angeles Rams were already missing the star wide receiver Puka Nacua because of a hip injury. As things continue, it seems like the Rams fans will not be able to see Nacua for yet another Week, as head coach Sean McVay thinks Nacua’s progress has not been “great.”

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“We’ll see. You know, he’s not making great progress,” McVay told Steve Mason and Mike Trudell of ESPN Los Angeles. “You know, but we’ll love to welcome Puka back with open arms, but if not, I got a ton of confidence in the group that we will go with if he doesn’t go.”

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Sarah Barshop of ESPN reported earlier that Nacua was not part of the practice on Wednesday, even though the Rams were doing a “jog-through” rather than a full-day practice session. Barshop also confirmed that McVay and the Rams are not worried about Nacua’s injury being a long-term one ahead of the season, and also denied claims of Nacua having a hernia.

“I don’t think so,” McVay said, adding that “when you’re a skill player, and you’re really trying to hit high-speed yards and really open up… it’s like some of the things that can almost be pre-hernia is kind of what he’s feeling.”

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Nacua has been trending on social media after already having a rocky offseason, earlier dealing with groin and psoas issues around the same lower-back, core, and hip area. However, McVay has since highlighted that his preseason issues have nothing to do with his latest injury.

This makes the situation more concerning, as he also missed the Giants game, which the Rams won 28-6, after they trusted veteran wide receiver Davante Adams to lead the wide receiver corps in Nacua’s absence.

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While Nacua practiced a few days before the Giants game, he said that he “didn’t feel totally like himself.” He was listed as a “game-time” decision but later opted out, with him not being fit to play.

“When you have soft tissue injuries with guys like that that are skilled players, you’re going to err on the side of caution,” McVay said after the Giants game. “Usually, time is the best thing that allows that thing to heal. Then once you get to a certain point, I think you feel pretty good moving forward.”

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Still being early in the season, McVay doesn’t want to make any rushed decisions that could further harm the two-time Pro Bowler’s health, and wants him to recover fully before re-entering the action.

“I just know that he’s frustrated,” McVay said, “and we all want him to be able to be out there. But we want him to be able to return to performance, not just be able to just kind of gut through it.”

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Nacua did play in the season opener despite having lower back issues in the preseason, catching five passes for 74 yards in a 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. But with him gone, Adams has shown his veteran abilities, recording eight receptions for 195 yards, including two touchdowns.

Matthew Stafford also addressed Nacua’s absence after the QB threw for 327 yards and four TDs in the Giants game.

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“Obviously, I have a ton of respect for Puka as a player; he’s an unbelievable player and has been ever since he stepped foot in this league. Love having him out there when he’s out there. But when he’s not, it’s next man up,” Stafford said on Wednesday. “Certain things that he does at a high level that maybe move down the list a little bit on things that we might run.”

While Nacua still recovers from the injury, McVay isn’t trying to rush his recovery and is ready to adapt accordingly, as he did against the Giants. The Rams will play against the Broncos’ sturdy defense on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.