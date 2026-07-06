“Not Sustainable in the NFL”: Bears QB Caleb Williams Draws Strong Criticism as Concerning Trend Emerges

Caleb Williams made a solid name for himself with the Chicago Bears after taking them to an NFC North title. Not just that, he helped them to earn their first playoff win since 2010. On top of it, he also set a record for franchise single-season passing (3,942) yards. So, all this already gave him the tag of a remarkable player. However, there are still some areas that Williams needs to work on.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The fact that Caleb Williams is becoming less and less accurate is proving his brand of football is not sustainable in the NFL,” former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly said on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

No wonder Kelly made this assessment. As Caleb Williams has seen a dip in his passing percentage each year. In 2024, he completed 62.5% of his passes. In 2025, his completion percentage dropped to 58.1%. During the 2025 playoffs, it fell further to 52.2%.

The problem started in his very first NFL game in 2024, when Caleb Williams had a tough start. Despite a 24-1 win, he completed only 14 of his 29 passes for 92 yards against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. His 48.3% completion rate was low, showing he struggled with accuracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, knowing the fact that he was a rookie at the time, mistakes were not a big problem. But that was not just for one game. Last year, Caleb Williams had six games where he completed only 55% or fewer of his passes. Even Williams knows that he has to get better in Year 3 with his accuracy.

“Obviously, I want to get that up, get the completion percentage up,” Williams said on the Pardon My Take podcast. “Some of the things that I do on the field, it negatively impact that. But we’ll get it up just to shut everybody up and help them understand…. We’ll get it up, we’ll make everybody’s heart feel warm and lovely.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Because Caleb Williams struggled with his passing accuracy last season, head coach Ben Johnson made ball placement a major focus during offseason practices. During the Bears’ mandatory minicamp, Williams showed signs of improvement. He led a 94-yard touchdown drive in less than a minute without any timeouts and finished it with a touchdown pass to rookie running back Kyle Monangai.

Earlier in practice, he also threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. After which, Johnson praised Williams for staying calm under pressure and making good decisions. These performances suggest that Williams is improving, but it is still too early to know if the improvement will continue. Fans will have to wait and see how he performs during the 2026 season.