Notre Dame’s 2027 NFL Draft Prospects Ranked – and Leonard Moore Could Be the First Cornerback Taken in the Entire Draft

After being on the outside looking in when the College Football Playoff bracket was announced last December, the Fighting Irish return with a strong roster, and some believe they will play for and potentially win the national title this year. Notre Dame had two players selected in the first round this past April, both running backs. They should have at least that many next year.

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Opinions on quarterback CJ Carr are split in the scouting community, as some believe the underclassman is an early first-round pick, while others have stamped him as a third-rounder; I agree with the former. The redshirt sophomore is a patient and heady signal caller who goes through progressions, looks away from covered targets, and does not make poor choices throwing the ball.

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Imago April 25, 2026: Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr 13 during the Notre Dame Annual Blue-Gold Spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM. NCAA, College League, USA Football 2026: Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Game APR 25 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc04_ 20260425_zma_c04_144 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

He’s a terrific deep passer who challenges the vertical game, finds his target downfield, and quickly delivers the ball into their hands. Leaving the pocket only when necessary, Carr also beats opponents with his legs running the ball.

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While I’d like to see Carr do a better job finding opponents in the secondary, there is no denying he possesses the physical skills, intangibles, and upside to lead a team on Sundays.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2026: Notre Dame Fall Camp AUG 16 August 16, 2026: Notre Dame defensive back Leonard Moore 15 during Notre Dame Football Fall Camp at Irish Athletic Center in South Bend, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260816_zma_c04_025.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree512102

There is no division of opinion on the ranking of cornerback Leonard Moore in the scouting community, as he’s universally graded as a top-half-of-Round-1 prospect, and it’s easy to see why. Moore possesses the desired size for an NFL cornerback, measuring 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, while possessing great ball skills.

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He uses his large frame as an advantage, does a sensational job making plays with his back to the ball, and makes opposing quarterbacks look away from him. Moore is also a physical corner who battles receivers or voluntarily defends the run or screen passes. He also comes with terrific instincts and plays with great awareness.

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Moore will be the first cornerback selected in next April’s draft, assuming he enters the event, and presently projects as a top-10 selection.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2026: Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Game APR 25 April 25, 2026: Notre Dame safety Tae Johnson 9 during the Notre Dame Annual Blue-Gold Spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media South Bend Indiana United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260425_zma_c04_191.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree488226

The Irish have a lot of additional top talent in the secondary, as Tae Johnson is another highly rated underclassmen in the defensive backfield. The sophomore safety possesses great instincts and plays heads-up football while displaying great athleticism in his game. He’s fast, covers a lot of area in center field, and has a great burst to the action.

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Johnson shows a lot of ability in zone coverage, reads the quarterback’s eyes, then makes his move to the throw and is a strong open-field tackler. He comes with a large upside and could easily become a first-round prospect with a good season.

Imago November 22, 2025: Notre Dame linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa 27 during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Syracuse Orange and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251122_zma_c04_342 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Notre Dame is deep at linebacker with four off-ball prospects on the draft board, yet it’s underclassman Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa who really stands out to me. He’s athletic, explosive, and very physical. Viliamu-Asa displays speed in pursuit and force upfield on the blitz and also gets depth on pass drops. He’s a heady player with terrific instincts who should quickly break into a starting lineup on Sundays.

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