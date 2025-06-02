Now Dating Ex-QB’s Son, Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Shows Ex-BF What He’s Missing in All Black

Gracie Hunt isn’t just the extravagant heiress to the Kansas City Chiefs. She’s a statement maker. Be it through her luxurious getaways across the world, or her impeccable fashion sense. Gracie somehow manages to stay in the headlines consistently. But she isn’t just about vacations or top-of-the-line dresses. Besides her luxurious lifestyle, she’s also a philanthropist, engaging with multiple NGOs. She’s also a constant source of support for her team on the sidelines, often donning Chiefs-themed clothing and cheering them on. But that’s not all. Gracie is also a fitness freak who has everyone’s head turning with her recent fitness update.

Having had Celiac disease since childhood, Gracie was inspired to turn towards the world of fitness. She’s also a marathon runner and has achieved nutrition accreditation and personal fitness certification. But her favorite hobby? Working out and posting updates on social media about her workouts. You would often find Gracie sharing a range of her workout routines from gyms on Instagram. This time around, she’s posted another one of her workout routines, grabbing everyone’s attention (probably including her ex-boyfriend’s too).

In her latest Instagram post, Gracie Hunt has shared another one of her workouts. This time it’s her ‘Anywhere Abs Circuit’. Donning a stunning, all-black, form-fitting crop top paired with high-waisted leggings, Gracie can be seen working out in an open-air gym and teaching us ways to stay fit. In the video, she demonstrates various exercises, including Bicycle Crunches, Spider Planks, and Reverse Crunches, among others. She captioned the post, “🔥Monday Movement: 5-Minute Ab Burner! Try this quick circuit for a killer core—no equipment needed!🙌🏼.” She also urged her followers to follow this circuit and even share it with their friends, saying, “Save & share with a friend who loves a challenge!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie Hunt (@graciehunt)

With Gracie posting this in the wake of her revealing her new boyfriend, this is sure to make her ex, Cody Keith, feel a little jealous. Having broken up with Keith around March this year, she had hinted towards dating a ‘mystery man’ last month. It turns out that the mystery man is the son of a former Chiefs quarterback, Trent Green. Gracie confirmed rumors of her dating Derek Green, also known as the mystery man, when she posted photos of the couple from a May vacation. Derek has played quarterback for SMU from 2018 to 2021. Coincidentally, as it may be, Gracie also attended SMU till 2021, when she graduated. Thus, revealing the meaning behind her old Instagram story teasing Derek. “After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place … all along there was some invisible string,” she had written in the story.

As Gracie posted her latest fitness update, fans are going crazy. Not just because of her commitment to fitness, but also because of the gorgeous drip she’s wearing in the video.

Followers are going crazy after Gracie’s latest post

As Gracie revealed her abs routine, which she did in an all-black gym outfit, her followers couldn’t seem to control their excitement. While some were discussing her workout and feeling motivated to try it out, they’re also tagging friends. There’s a whole fan base that’s going crazy over her fashion choices.

Patricia Holguin, a fellow fitness influencer, commented, “👏🏼👏🏼💪🏼😍🔥!!! Yes, love it ❤️,” seemingly showing her approval over Gracie’s abs workout and also her gymwear. After all, it’s always nice to have your peers applaud you. Another user seemed to be feeling the Monday motivation that Gracie was talking about. “Got to love Mondays! The first day of a new week of opportunities!👏,” the commenter wrote. At least someone’s feeling the Monday motivation!

One user seemed to like this workout so much that she’s even going to include it in her daily routine. “Love this so much babe!! If only you didn’t look so perfect and make it look too easy 😍🤣 I’m going to start adding this to my everyday routine! Thanks for the motivation 👏🩷,” the user said while expressing her qualms about Gracie making this look too easy. To be honest, she’s not wrong. After all, Gracie Hunt excels at making workouts look effortless. And also look great while doing them.