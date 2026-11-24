Patrick Mahomes took the Chiefs to a 8-2 record, delivering some of his best performances. But it turns out not everyone is convinced that his numbers are telling the real story.

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“Everybody knows that Patrick Mahomes’s numbers are fugazi,” Rob Parker said on Fox Sports Radio. “When I look at the season, do I look at that 13- 0, 13 touchdowns, no picks, or do I look at the Seattle game where he couldn’t get into the red zone? That’s the game that determines where Patrick Mahomes is, cuz that’s against a great defense. And the same thing, Broncos game, first and goal.

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There was your chance. Show me your Mahomes magic. That’s out the window now. We don’t even see that. He feasts on bad teams. And I get it, that’s what’s on the schedule, you got to play. But am I going to get like all, you know, moist and worked up and, ‘Oh my god, Patrick is back’?”

By calling Mahomes’s stats “fugazi,” Parker argued that the quarterback’s strong 2026 numbers, which include 2,709 yards, 22 touchdowns, and four interceptions across 10 games, are inflated against weaker defenses rather than elite contenders. He has a 67.1% completion rate and averages 8.0 yards per attempt.

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But he has had some inconsistency, too. Mahomes’s performance against the Seattle Seahawks took a significant hit. He completed just 19 of 33 passes for 165 yards, threw one interception, and failed to record a touchdown in the Chiefs’ 20–3 defeat.

Along with Mahomes, the entire offense failed to make an impact. Kansas City managed just 213 total yards on 50 plays, averaging only 4.3 yards per play. The Chiefs managed only 11 first downs.

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Seattle also made it difficult for Kansas City to sustain drives, limiting the team to just 3 conversions on 11 third-down attempts. Seattle’s defense allowed Kansas City to convert only 2 of 3 fourth-down attempts, while the Chiefs never reached the red zone.

Then, there’s the Broncos game. Although Mahomes had good numbers against Denver, completing 30 of 41 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception, he missed a crucial chance to seal the win for the Chiefs.

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Kansas City’s 2026 schedule backs up why Parker questioned those wins. Seven of the eight Chiefs’ victories came against struggling teams with losing records, including the Jets, Falcons, and Cardinals. Moreover, the only two winning teams Kansas City faced through Week 11 were Seattle and Denver, and Mahomes came up short in two of those three matchups.

The Chiefs had one final chance to take the lead with 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They were at Denver’s 4-yard line, and Kenneth Walker ran for 3 yards to reach the 1-yard line. On second down, Patrick Mahomes threw an incomplete pass under pressure from Que Robinson. Walker then tried to run up the middle on third down, but J.L. Skinner stopped him without allowing any gain.

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With just 4 seconds remaining, the Chiefs faced fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line during the November 1 game against the Broncos. However, an illegal false start by Jaylon Moore cost Kansas City 5 yards and pushed the ball back to the 6-yard line. On the next play, Malcolm Roach sacked Mahomes for a 6-yard loss, ending the Chiefs’ final scoring chance and sealing Denver’s 28-24 win.

Even Mahomes himself accepted it after the game.

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“They have a good defensive line,” Mahomes said. “I wish I had done a better job of getting the ball out, give somebody a chance.”

Now, the Chiefs are all set to face the Bills on Thanksgiving night, and it will be interesting to see whether Patrick Mahomes can bring back the magic Parker mentioned.