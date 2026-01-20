NY Giants Announce Decision on John Harbaugh’s Staff After HC Agrees 5-Year Deal

After days of waiting, the New York Giants announced on Saturday that John Harbaugh has signed the five-year deal that had been sitting on the table all week. However, the hire was only the first step. Almost immediately, the front office shifted gears and began reshaping Harbaugh’s support system.

According to Adam Schefter, “The Giants have requested to interview Vikings passing game coordinator and DB coach Daronte Jones for their defensive coordinator position.”

Schefter also added, “Jones has interviewed in person with the Cowboys and Jets for their DC positions.”

Interestingly, Jones, 47, has never run an NFL defense. Still, his background is not thin. He previously called defenses at Bowie State from 2005 to 2009 and later took on the same role at LSU in 2021. Since 2022, he has coached defensive backs in Minnesota, and in 2023, he added passing game coordinator to his plate.

Finally, Jones brings a wide lens to the table. His NFL stops include the Dolphins, Bengals, and two runs with the Vikings. Beyond that, he has coached everywhere from high school fields to Division II, FCS, FBS, and even the Canadian Football League.

For Harbaugh and Big Blue, that range could matter. Then there is the John Harbaugh factor.

Throughout his career, Harbaugh has built defenses the right way. In Charm City, the Purple and Black thrived under coordinators like Chuck Pagano, Dean Pees, Don Martindale, and Mike Macdonald. That track record carries weight in any hiring room.

More importantly, those hires turned into real success. Pagano later became the Colts’ head coach and went 53-43 over six seasons. Meanwhile, Macdonald took over in the Emerald City and is now in his second year with the Seahawks. He owns a 24-10 regular season mark and is headed to the NFC Championship Game.

Ultimately, Harbaugh’s interest in Jones sends a clear signal. It suggests Jones is closer than ever to landing a defensive coordinator job. And suddenly, the NFC East looks like a very real landing spot. But now as this saga continues, let’s look at more details on Harbaugh and the Giants.

The New York Giants are ready for the John Harbaugh era

As per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants deal will pay John Harbaugh $20 million per season. That alone shows how serious the Giants are about this hire. However, they had to tackle some hurdles to do that. Earlier Saturday, Harbaugh also spoke with Schefter and explained why the Big Apple felt right.

“This is the New York Giants. I’m proud and honored to be the head coach of this historic franchise and especially excited to work with the Mara and Tisch families,” the new Giants HC said. “But most of all, I can’t wait to get started with the great players on this football team to see what we can accomplish together.”

Next, the resume explains the confidence. Harbaugh spent the last 18 seasons leading the Baltimore Ravens. During that run, he went 180-113 and brought home a Super Bowl. Still, last week ended that chapter after Baltimore missed the playoffs, closing one era while opening another in New York.

Meanwhile, the Giants needed stability in the worst way. Big Blue has gone just 7-27 over the past two seasons, leaving Big Blue Nation frustrated and restless. Harbaugh now replaces Brian Daboll, who was fired in November. Mike Kafka stepped in as interim coach for the final seven games, but the results only underlined the need for an experienced hand.

Then came the chase. Harbaugh spoke with the Dirty Birds on Monday and had plans to meet the Titans on Thursday. However, New York struck first. The Giants brought him into their building Wednesday morning and kept him there into the early evening. He even returned home on Steve Tisch’s private jet.

“John is a proven winner whose teams are disciplined, resilient, and prepared,” Giants chairman Steve Tisch said in the release.

“His passion for the game, his ability to connect with players, and his experience leading at the highest level made him an outstanding fit for us, and we’re excited to move forward together.”

Finally, the search itself showed intent. The Giants interviewed Kafka, Mike McCarthy, Raheem Morris, Kevin Stefanski, and Antonio Pierce in person. They also held virtual talks with Lou Anarumo, Vance Joseph, and Darren Rizzi.

Now, though, that process is over. A new era has begun, and Harbaugh is leading it.