NY Giants Announce Major Firing Decision After Confirming John Harbaugh’s Appointment

The ongoing season turned out to be a year of replenishment for the New York Giants’ management. While the team managed to end its head coach search by hiring John Harbaugh, another update emerged involving the departure of a key figure. According to recent reports, the organization has decided to part ways with a member of the management team, leaving it without a veteran who brought more than 30 years of experience.

“The #Giants have parted ways with Kevin Abrams, their Senior VP of Football Operations and Strategy, sources say, as part of organizational restructuring,” insider Ian Rapoport wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “A respected employee for nearly 30 years, Abrams has been a mainstay through every regime. Now, NYG has moved on.”

This is a developing story….stay tuned!