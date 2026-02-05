Odell Beckham Jr. Sends a 4-Word Message to John Harbaugh & Giants on Reunion

The New York Giants have found their franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart, and now they need to get him some weapons on the outside. They should get Malik Nabers back next year, but they need some weapons to complement him. Underneath an Instagram post talking about a potential return to New York, former Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. left a four-word response to John Harbaugh and the Giants.

“Loll LET’S GET IT,” Beckham posted.

It’s no secret that OBJ wants to finish his career with the Giants. Earlier this year, OBJ did a podcast with Ryan Clark, where he said before he retires, he wants to suit it up one more time in the Big Apple.

“You definitely have to see me back in that blue,” Beckham said. “Before I get out of here, it’s my creed to those fans. I want to give it all to the Giants.”

Jaxson Dart also reportedly talked to Odell about working with John Harbaugh during his time in Baltimore, and OBJ told him he loved working with the Giants new head coach.

The stars are potentially aligning for a Beckham reunion in New York. Now, the ball is in the Giants’ court. Do they want to bring the former superstar back for one more run? Or is OBJ’s career officially over?

Odell Beckham’s Success With the Giants

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 warms up during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Giants selected Odell Beckham Jr. 12th overall back in 2014, and the two had a very successful run together. As a rookie, Beckham caught 91 passes for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns, including the most viral catch in NFL history, but that was just the tip of the iceberg.

In 2015 and 2016, Beckham would combine to catch 197 passes for 2,817 yards and 23 touchdowns. OBJ became one of the most popular players in the entire league. He was one of the top jersey sellers every year, and all the one-handed catches he would make inspired the next generation to practice catching with one hand. Beckham looked like he was on the way to the Hall of Fame one day after his incredible start, but unfortunately, injuries took their toll on the 24-year-old.

In 2017, after suffering a sprained ankle in the preseason, which caused him to miss the season opener, Beckham broke his ankle in October. He played just four games that season before returning to the field in 2018. The following year, Beckham played 12 games, but suffered a quad bruise, which caused him to miss the final four games of the year.

In 2019, Beckham was traded to the Cleveland Browns, where he played all 16 games in 2019 despite battling through injuries, but in 2020 and 2021, he never played more than eight games in a year, and after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl, he missed all of 2022.

OBJ is one of the most talented receivers to ever step foot on the gridiron, but his career was destroyed by injuries. He didn’t play a single snap in 2025, but could a return to the Giants be on the table? He’s obviously interested, but are they?

Only time will tell, but my gut tells me this ship has sailed.