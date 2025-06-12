Ohio Announces 9-Figure Decision For Cleveland Browns as Jimmy Haslam’s Dream Project Catches Momentum

The Cleveland Browns have spent years grappling with the limits of Huntington Bank Stadium, their lakefront home since 1999. Though scenic, the site is plagued by harsh lakefront winds, frequent winter weather disruptions, and costly upkeep tied to its open-air design. Structural wear has set in, especially in concourses and utility systems, requiring an estimated $1 billion in renovations just to modernize it. But beyond physical aging, the stadium lacks climate control, retractable roofing, and flexible infrastructure that cities like Las Vegas or Atlanta now offer. These gaps have cost Cleveland the chance to host major non-NFL events like Final Fours, national concerts, or conventions—pushing the Browns and Haslam Sports Group toward a bolder vision away from the lakefront.

To address this, Haslam Sports Group (HSG) chairman and billionaire Browns owner Jimmy Haslam came up with the idea for a $2.4 billion domed stadium in Brook Park, a suburb southwest of downtown Cleveland. Add another billion for the surrounding mixed-use development, and what you’ve got is a $3.4 billion sports and entertainment megaplex designed to operate 365 days a year.

But such plans require support. And in Ohio politics, support comes with legislation and nine-figure commitments. After nearly four hours of debate, the Ohio Senate approved its $60 billion budget, which includes a $600 million allocation to help fund the Browns’ domed stadium project. Daryl Ruiter posted about it, “Ohio Senate passed a budget bill that includes $600 million for #Browns Brook Park enclosed stadium. It now heads to conference committee to reconcile differences in the bills. With the Governor, House and Senate all approving the funding, this project is close to moving forward.”

Unexpectedly, the $3.7 billion in unclaimed state funds that are sitting unused in government coffers would provide the funding. Of that pool, $1.7 billion—funds untouched for at least a decade—would form a new “Sports and Culture Facilities Fund,” with $600 million immediately earmarked for the Browns. And the Browns will get a performance grant that will be paid back over 16 years using tax money collected from the stadium and the development area

Republicans in the Senate are referring to it as a wise investment. But not everyone sees it that way. “They’re giving it ($600 million) away to the Haslam Sports Group — $600 million of your taxpayer dollars. They’re picking your pocket,” Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne declared in a heated press conference. “This budget, as proposed by the state Senate, is morally bankrupt.” Ronayne isn’t alone. Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio also blasted the move, saying, “They are billionaires. They have billions of dollars in their possession, and the Senate legislature shook the couch cushions looking for money from everyday Ohioans.” But the measure was approved. And now, the ball is rolling.

There would be safeguards included in the $600 million plan. HSG must deposit $50 million in escrow upfront, and if revenue projections fail to materialize, a second $50 million line of credit must be tapped before any state funds are accessed. This is to prevent the state from having to pay for it if the stadium’s economic impact falls short of expectations.

The Ohio House’s previous proposal, which also provided $600 million but did so through state‑backed bonds. So, it differs from the Senate’s plan on paper. Meanwhile, Governor DeWine had initially pitched an alternative involving raising the sports‑betting tax to 40%, generating an estimated $130–180 million annually for future facility funding. Now that both houses have shown support, through different channels, the plan will go to a conference committee to resolve any disagreements.

By June 30, Governor Mike DeWine must have the completed budget on his desk, and he has already indicated that he supports it. So, for Jimmy Haslam, this isn’t just about a new football stadium. This is about changing the map of Ohio.

Inside Jimmy Haslam’s $3.4B power play to transform Cleveland’s sports future

The Brook Park concept is intended to provide more than just a place for sports. It is a year-round hub for entertainment and lifestyle that can accommodate international events, concerts, national championships, and conventions. “We’re building a destination where we’ll be able to host year-round for national championships, concerts, and a lot more than what we have today,” stated Edward Orcutt, the mayor of Brook Park. He has openly advocated for the plan and attested to the Brook Park City Council’s unanimous approval.

Naturally, critics keep pointing out that Jimmy Haslam should pay the full amount himself because. According to Forbes, he is worth $8.5 billion. However, other lawmakers view Haslam’s wealth as a strength rather than a reason to block the deal. State Senator Tom Patton said, “Since 2016, since they (Jimmy and Dee Haslam) got to Cleveland, they have built 16 brand-new high school stadiums in the city of Cleveland. Candidly, I think the Haslams have been pretty good neighbors.”

The Brook Park dome would be the team’s first enclosed stadium. It will open the opportunity to bid on events that Cleveland has never hosted before. The Super Bowl? Perhaps. The Final Four? Maybe. Taylor Swift and Beyoncé tour dates? Almost certainly. With the June 30 deadline looming, Ohio is at a crossroads. If the House and Senate reconcile their budget differences and Gov. DeWine signs off, Jimmy Haslam’s project can break ground. If not, the Browns return to square one, with aging infrastructure and a ticking clock.