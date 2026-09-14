Ohio Mayor Issues Statement After Neighbors Complain About Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Property Decision

Travis Kelce wanted to show Taylor Swift a piece of his childhood, but their ideal dream home isn’t what they expected. The Wall Street Journal reported the purchase last week, and it has already sparked neighbor concerns. According to DeuxMoi, the couple is also planning to put a fence around the property.

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However, the fence plans have reportedly upset some neighbors because they are worried it could block their views of the picturesque lake. A source close to Kelce and Swift told DeuxMoi that the issue became serious enough for the couple and their neighbors to meet and discuss the plans and come to common ground.

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The original plan reportedly included a fence reaching the beach, but that part was later dropped.

Mayor Keith Benjamin addressed how they have handled famous people before and know how to give them a sense of security.

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“We’re used to this in Bratenahl,” Benjamin told The New York Times. “Being a welcoming community includes giving people the space to be at home, whether they’re an average resident or the most famous person in the world.”

The mayor of Bratenahl, Ohio, Keith Benjamin, also talked about how the community is planning to treat both of them.

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“We take pride in being a welcoming community where people can feel connected to their lives and also feel comfortable enjoying their private lives,” Keith Benjamin told News 5. “You know, part of being a good neighbor is offering a warm welcome and also giving people the privacy and the space to simply be at home — no matter who lives next door.”

Bratenahl knows what they are dealing with. They have had famous residents before. The Bratenahl Historical Society notes James Salisbury (creator of Salisbury steak), actor Jim Bacus, and former Cardinals owner Helene Hathaway Robison Britton.

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The village has also had a connection to reality television. The New York Times reported that one of the homes in Bratenahl was featured on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

Well, the concern makes sense. Kelce and Swift are constantly in the spotlight because of their fame, with Kelce being a three-time Super Bowl winner and local hero, while Swift has millions of fans worldwide. With fans and paparazzi likely to show interest in their new home, privacy and security are clearly important for both of them.

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The attention around the property has already gone beyond simple neighborhood curiosity. According to a September 3, 2026 New York Times report, local dog walker Mary Kalan saw a group of teenage girls leaning out of a car window to take pictures of the property.

Their security concerns are not unfounded. Both have faced serious privacy breaches at previous homes.

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Kelce moved to a more private Leawood mansion in 2023, hoping to get away from the attention around his old home, but that plan did not go as expected. On October 7, 2024, burglars broke into his Leawood home while he was at a Chiefs game.

Taylor Swift has also faced serious privacy and safety problems at her homes. Between July 2024 and May 2025, Brian Jason Wagner of Colorado repeatedly visited Swift’s Los Angeles home. Wagner was accused of stalking. Swift said the situation made her worried about her own safety and her family, and a restraining order was later issued against him.

So, they want both luxury and security. Their new home is in Bratenahl, an upscale village on Lake Erie just outside Cleveland. It is a massive 21,000-square-foot Tudor-style mansion sitting on 3.5 acres. With the couple now owning the property, it would not be surprising if they spend some of their offseason time there.

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And this is no ordinary house. The mansion has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a home theater, wine cellar, fitness center, and sauna. There is also a separate two-bedroom guest cottage that once served as the estate’s gatehouse. The property even has a ballroom that was once used as a Prohibition-era speakeasy and has now been turned into a game room.

Kelce’s connection to Ohio makes the new home more personal for him. He grew up in nearby Cleveland Heights with his brother Jason Kelce, who played center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

So, their Ohio home means more to him than simply owning another house. So far, the purchase and neighbor negotiations have proceeded smoothly. Now, it’s yet to be seen if Bratenahl could give them the privacy they deserve.