Olivia Culpo Raises Awareness on Motherhood Stigma as Christian McCaffrey’s Wife Suffers Identity Crisis

Essentials Inside The Story Olivia Culpo embraces motherhood while balancing a public career and ambitions

Christian McCaffrey expresses gratitude for Culpo’s support and parenting efforts

Culpo’s journey highlights modern parenting challenges and redefining success on her terms

Behind her polished images and public appearances, Olivia Culpo is transitioning to a new chapter in her life. The wife of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey shared a heartfelt story of a profound discovery faced by many women, but rarely discussed openly.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Moms are super heroes! I admire the women who make this their full time job,” Culpo wrote as a caption on her Instagram story. “Society pushes women to “do it all.” THIS right here will always be enough and truly the most selfless and admirable job I can imagine.”

Imago via Instagram @oliviaculpo

Culpo shared an Instagram story that every mother could relate to.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Moms at 3 am: I’m so tired I don’t know how I’m going to do it all again tomorrow,” read the caption of the reel reposted by Culpo.

This was not the first time Culpo has shown her appreciation for women.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I also have a new appreciation for women in general,” Culpo said in an interview with Parents magazine. “For those really trying to do it all. I have so much respect.”

The former Miss Universe and Christian McCaffrey welcomed their first child, Colette Annalise McCaffrey, in July this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“There’s totally a shift,” the 33-year-old explained of becoming a parent. “Whether or not you want there to be or not, you have somebody that’s physically dependent on you. So, I’m not going to sugarcoat it: Yeah, it’s scary.”

She opened up on “having an identity crisis” in a conversation on The Squeeze podcast in October. Thankfully for Culpo, Christian McCaffrey has been a strong support system. Culpo, who tied the knot in June last year, also showed her gratitude to the 49ers running back for helping her balance her professional career and responsibilities as a mother.

It has also been challenging for McCaffrey to leave his wife and daughter, as the NFL’s busy schedule consumes him. This was a topic he addressed back in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christian McCaffrey is grateful for Olivia Culpo

Life in the NFL involves a great deal of travel and time away from family, and McCaffrey is no exception. A while ago, the 29-year-old shared his thoughts about being away from his wife and daughter, and expressed his gratitude for Culpo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s been to a couple practices now,” McCaffrey said. “It’s been incredible. Getting done with practice, whether you had a good day or a bad day, just being able to go there and see your daughter, it’s very special.”