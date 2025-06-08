Olivia Culpo’s Sister Turns Heads With Health Confession After Big Fight With Christian McCaffrey’s Wife on Special Day

After more than six years together, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are soaking in every moment of their pregnancy journey—and doing it in style. The couple, who tied the knot in June 2024, shared the exciting news of their first child in March 2025. Since then, they’ve been serving fans adorable glimpses into their life, especially through their lively and love-filled TikTok content. From playful bump updates to candid behind-the-scenes moments, the couple is enjoying this new chapter to the fullest. Talking about updates now, sister Aurora Culpo has also shared a recent health update for the fans.

Aurora recently took a bold and empowering step in her post‑mom journey. She underwent an explant surgery as part of a “mommy makeover,” and she’s more than happy to share her story. As the oldest Culpo sister, Aurora has openly embraced cosmetic enhancements—not just for herself, but as a guiding light for her younger sisters. Aurora’s story is not just about getting surgery—it’s about the emotional weight behind it. For many moms, the postpartum transformation of their bodies can leave deep insecurities, even when they’re loving and thriving in motherhood. Aurora’s decision reflects a journey from discomfort and self-doubt to empowerment and self‑love.

She shared a story on her Instagram account to give out the details to her fans. Also, she pointed out how she has been recovering after the whole surgery. The caption in one of her stories read as, “Second full day of explant surgery recovery going well. Uncomfortable and a stingy but I showered, did hyperbaric chamber, got lymphatic (on body not br*asts), and rested although @zacoutside says I need to do less and stop moving around so much.” By sharing her experience, Aurora is doing more than just revealing her own choices, she’s creating space for moms and women everywhere to discuss what they want for their bodies—and why.

Her story underscores an important truth: cosmetic procedures aren’t about superficial vanity; they can be deeply tied to identity, confidence, and well‑being after life’s changes. Olivia, who’s experimented with Botox and fillers herself, says Aurora is often “the guinea pig” for new beauty treatments. However, currently both sisters are not on talking terms. According to Aurora, the two haven’t spoken in weeks following a disagreement. Luckily for the couple, the rest of the family was present and blessed them. But what exactly has happened between the two?

Aurora and Olivia Culpo settle their differences after their latest feud

Aurora Culpo recently opened up about a bit of tension between her and Olivia Culpo, 32, who’s currently expecting her first child with husband Christian McCaffrey. According to Aurora, the sisters hit a rough patch after she missed one of Olivia’s recent baby showers, leading to a brief falling out. On the May 4 episode of Gia Giudice’s Casual Chaos podcast, Aurora Culpo shed light on what really happened. She explained that Olivia had planned a small “baby sprinkle” in Denver that happened to fall on Aurora’s birthday weekend. “She was like, ‘Don’t worry about coming,” Aurora recalled.

“She literally texted me and said, ‘I know it’s really out of the way. It’s just going to be super small. You’re already coming to my other shower in Rhode Island, so don’t stress about this one.” However, Aurora wasn’t bothered by Olivia’s suggestion to skip the intimate Denver baby sprinkle. In fact, she had already planned to sit it out to get some much-needed rest. But things took a turn when their younger sister, Sophia Culpo, 28, also backed out. That’s when Olivia’s patience ran thin, and her frustration started to show. The 35-year-old further added, “She lost it on us, [saying], we’re ‘the worst sisters. The bar is this low. I do everything for you guys and you do nothing for me,’” Despite Olivia’s heated reaction, she and Aurora have since smoothed things over and are back in touch. However, the same can’t be said for Sophia.

According to Aurora, the Model Squad alum hasn’t exchanged a word with their younger sister in nearly three weeks, and it seems the rift is still very much unresolved. Though the tension between sisters cast a slight shadow over the festivities, Olivia Culpo is keeping her attention right where it belongs—on her growing family. Back in March, the former Miss Universe took to TikTok to share a few pregnancy updates, revealing some interesting clues about her little one. She mentioned craving salty snacks over sweets and noted that her baby’s heart rate was under 140. Based on those old wives’ tales, Olivia playfully hinted that her firstborn might just be a boy.