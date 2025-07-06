Omar Khan & Steelers Refuse to Trust QB Room After Aaron Rodgers’ Retirement – Report

“I believe we are building a championship roster and look forward to the 2025 season and beyond as our goals continue to be to bring another Super Bowl to the City of Pittsburgh and our great fans.” With these words, Steelers GM Omar Khan welcomed his brand new contract extension that runs through ‘28. And if Khan’s offseason moves have been any indication, he intends to follow through on the promise he has made. The Steelers finally have a QB1 in Aaron Rodgers, who brings the hope of a successful season. But with ‘temporary’ being the keyword for A-Rod, Khan isn’t just taking a step back and letting things unfold in the QB room. He’s already gearing up for the future.

For months, the question was if the Steelers were entering the new season with Mason Rudolph under center with Skylar Thompson as backup. While Rodgers’ waiting game continued, the team got themselves another QB in the rookie, Will Howard. With A-Rod finally here, the 4-QB scheme was complete. But Khan and HC Mike Tomlin weren’t done making offseason moves. While they made some impressive trades and free agency signings, they’re still locked on with the franchise’s future in mind. And that means not leaving the keys to the kingdom to Rudolph or Howard once Rodgers’ swan song ends.

On the Locked On Steelers podcast’s recent edition, Chris Carter discussed Omar Khan’s extension. Carter believes the Steelers have given a big vote of confidence to Khan for the massive moves he has continued to make for Steel City. But these moves don’t just mean the team’s throwing money around to try to win this season. As Carter put it, Khan is “making aggressive moves as we talked about without mortgaging the Steelers future. – they have not lost their future chances at getting a franchise quarterback in this upcoming draft. – They have a lot of space and a lot of opportunity to grow into something even better.” When Aaron Rodgers hangs up the helmet and his cleats, the Steelers will be on the lookout for another QB. Why?

via Imago Newly signed Quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers 8 dons a Steelers helmet and works out at the Steelers Mini Camp on June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PIT2025061003 ARCHIExCARPENTER

Well, Mason Rudolph balled out way back in 2019. The last time he showed flashes was in 2023. Even though he brought the team to the playoffs, their drought didn’t end. As he hit free agency after 6 seasons with the Steelers, his stint with the Titans was also lackluster. 5 games, 1,530 yards, 9 TDs, and 9 INTs were all he had to show last season. Back with the Steelers this year, he was only meant to be a backup plan in case things went south. As Carter had noted on another edition of his podcast, “I think Mason Rudolph is a backup quarterback. His best years are with the Steelers as a backup quarterback. – I think the Steelers have gotten the best out of Mason Rudolph.”

As for Will Howard, being a 6th-round rookie draft pick this year, he’s not in the conversation of QB1. Although he’s being mentored by Rodgers, how much he can develop this year will remain to be seen. Even if an injury sidelines Rodgers this year, it will be up to Rudolph to be the backup. And when the ‘26 season comes around without Rodgers, Omar Khan is most likely to go for an immediate playmaker instead of a developmental prospect like Howard. Khan’s not just thinking about the next game. He’s thinking seasons ahead. The Steelers are loaded with draft ammo for 2026. And he’s perfectly positioned to move up and snag a top QB next year. But this isn’t just about the future either. The Steelers have made sure they stay competitive this season as well.

Omar Khan’s ’25 rooster reset and reloaded

During Omar Khan’s extension presser, Art Rooney II praised the moves Khan has been making to build the Steelers’ roster. He even noted, “We look forward to continuing that trend that will lead to even more success on the field.” While the team expects great things from Khan in the next three years of his extension, his moves this offseason haven’t been any less impressive. The Steelers aren’t just fixing gaps, they’ve basically hit reset and rebuild. Even with veteran playmakers like Cam Heyward inching close to retirement, the franchise hasn’t lost a step.

It began with the trade that brought DK Metcalf to Steel City’s offense from the Seahawks. Then came the addition of cornerback Darius Slay. They even sent George Pickens to Dallas. After Aaron Rodgers graced Steel City, people thought that was it. Finally, in their biggest offseason move, they sent off Minkah Fitzpatrick back to the Dolphins and snagged themselves two new pieces. Defensive back Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith. We’re not even talking about the draft class yet, and there’s the word around the league a new receiver could also be on the way to Pittsburgh.

Omar Khan’s got a vision, and it’s not just about winning now. It’s about setting up the Steelers for the next era. By keeping the future wide open and refusing to make desperate moves, the front office is making sure Pittsburgh stays in the hunt, no matter who’s under center. The 2025 roster is built to compete, but the real fireworks could come in 2026 when the Steelers are primed to land their next franchise QB.