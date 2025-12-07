Omarion Hampton Injury Update: Will Chargers RB Play vs. Eagles In Week 14?

The Los Angeles Chargers are all set for a challenging clash against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the RB situation is being closely reviewed. Backing Omarion Hampton’s position after an unexpected leg fracture, Kimani Vidal has secured satisfying results so far. While it has been more than 8 weeks since Hampton’s absence, one question that lingers around the Chargers’ fate is whether Hampton will return in the upcoming clash. Here’s what we know about the RB’s current situation.

“It’s currently viewed as likely that Chargers starting running back Omarion Hampton, who has missed the last seven games with an ankle injury, will be able to return to action and play next Monday when the team faces the Eagles,” CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz’s report said.

Besides Zenitz, ESPN’s Kris Rim also reported spotting Hampton during practice sessions. “Omarion Hampton was out there in the yellow jersey again,” he wrote.

Omarion Hampton suffered a fractured left ankle during the Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 5 loss to the Washington Commanders on October 5. Because of the fracture, Hampton was placed on injured reserve and therefore missed the next seven games. However, the Chargers activated him from injured reserve, and he was listed as “questionable” ahead of the game against the Eagles. This indicates that the RB has regained enough fitness to possibly return.

Hampton rushed for 314 yards and scored two touchdowns before the injury, establishing himself as a key part of the Chargers’ offense.

Kimani Vidal, on the other hand, stepped up well while Omarion Hampton was out. His best games came against the Vikings on October 24, where he rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown, and against the Dolphins on October 12, putting up 124 yards. He also delivered strong results against the Steelers on November 10. The game saw him finish with 95 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Vidal’s biggest late stretch moment came on December 1 vs. the Raiders, where he ran for 126 yards and a score.

Chargers’ offense impacted by multiple injuries before Eagles clash

The Los Angeles Chargers enter this matchup with several important injuries to monitor. Quarterback Justin Herbert is listed as questionable after recently undergoing surgery on his left hand. Although the injured hand is his non-throwing hand, the team is still unsure how comfortable he will be taking snaps. Tight end Tucker Fisk, however, is ruled out with an ankle issue, leaving the Chargers short at the position.

The Chargers also have multiple players who were limited in practice this week. Running back Hassan Haskins is managing a hamstring injury. A few offensive and defensive linemen are also on the report with minor injuries, but are expected to be available. These small setbacks may still affect depth, especially if Herbert’s status remains uncertain close to kickoff.

Moving forward, the Chargers’ chances in the upcoming game depend heavily on Herbert. If he plays, the offense should operate close to normal, despite a few limited players. If Herbert cannot go, the team may need to adjust to a more run-heavy plan, making Hampton’s possible return even more important. Overall, the Chargers are hopeful most of their injured players will suit up, but the final decision on Herbert could shape the entire game plan.