One Bad Season Sees NBC Rank 3 QBs Ahead of Patrick Mahomes

When you talk about NFL QBs, Patrick Mahomes is usually the name at the very top. Last season, the Chiefs almost had it all. But after a two-season win streak, a 15-2 season took away their chance to make history. But even the greats hit a rough patch. This isn’t about legacy or rings. Based on current performance, Mahomes hasn’t brought the same heat in 2024 that he’s known for. And that’s exactly what NBC thinks happened.

For the last four out of five years, including last year, Patrick Mahomes has retained the throne of being the best QB in the league. But going into 2025, there’s a new king in the league, and it’s Lamar Jackson. As ex-NFL QB and NBC analyst Chris Simms saw it, Mahomes sits in an unfamiliar spot. No. 4 behind Jackson, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow. What happened to the reigning QB?

During the latest edition of Chris Simms’ QB rankings for 2025, Patrick Mahomes’ fall from the top surprised everyone. But Simms stood his ground. As Simms put it, “Maybe the greatest quarterback I’ve ever seen in my life. For right now, he’s number four in the NFL.” This wasn’t about how many wins a QB has. Simms further added, “He’s mastered winning. He’s the ultimate winner. – Winning is not a quarterback stat, though. I know we like to put it there – and I take it there and take it into context – but it’s not like, ‘Oh, he wins, he’s No. 1.’” So what matters? Simms pointed out that Mahomes plays with the support of an elite defense and solid weapons, which gives him more margin for error. But when you stack him up against Lamar’s playmaking, Allen’s athleticism, and Burrow’s accuracy, Mahomes’ 2024 output doesn’t measure up.

Chris Simms firmly believes Patrick Mahomes has mastered the formula to win. But according to Simms, that “doesn’t mean you’ve played the most high quality quarterback play last year or even the year before that. – you also have some things on your team that allow you to go, ‘wait, I don’t have to force the issue.” The Chiefs’ elite roster becomes a safety net for Mahomes, and it lets him take more risks or play it safe. And other QBs like Burrow, Allen, and Jackson carry a heavier load. Recent output matters, and right now, the others are making more noise on the stat sheet. As Simms further added, “I understand that the quarterback play week in week out – and I don’t think he would disagree with me here – has not been as high level the past two seasons as Burrow, Lamar, or Josh Allen.”

But don’t think for a second that these rankings have rattled the Chiefs. If their offseason moves are any indication, the Chiefs are packing some serious heat going into the new season.

Mahomes drops, but the Chiefs aren’t backing down

While most veterans tend to skip the voluntary training program, the Chiefs have been rolling in a different direction. The veterans showed up and trained like this season was their last. As Mahomes had recently put it in a presser, “It kind of shows the standard that we have here. We’ve been doing it all throughout this spring. As guys are working hard, you can tell they’re motivated to go out there and be even better this next year. So it starts here and I think guys understand that.” Mahomes and crew have been deep in clutch territory. From red zone executions to throwing sleek passes all across the depth chart, Mahomes is doing it all.

Kansas City’s roster blends seasoned vets with hungry young talent. And with Patrick Mahomes leading the pack, 2025 could easily be another deep playoff run in the making. The Chiefs even posted a recent Mahomes flex on their IG with the words, “Year 9 won’t know what hit it.” And it’s not just the QB who believes this new season will be explosive. WR Rashee Rice, coming back from an injury that sidelined him last season, has also notably promised to put on a “show” with the rest of the receivers. For TE Travis Kelce, this could be the last season of his career, and he’s determined to put up better numbers than ever before.

A bad year has certainly pulled Mahomes down in terms of rankings. But we’ve seen this movie before. Tom Brady had a down year before storming back. Aaron Rodgers? Bounced back like a pro after dealing with injuries and criticism. Mahomes is built from the same mold. One off-year doesn’t define him, or the Chiefs. It just sets up a bigger comeback. As the 2025 season rolls in, Mahomes will have the spotlight once again. The question isn’t whether he’s still elite. It’s whether he’s ready to remind the league why he runs it.