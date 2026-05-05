One Big Question Looming Over Every NFL Team This Offseason

The NFL offseason is in full effect. Free agency and the NFL Draft are over, so now we enter a dead period with very little going on. Rookie minicamps are taking place and the schedule is set to be released this month, but outside of that, there isn’t a whole lot going on in May.

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Even though most of the roster moves have been completed and teams have a general idea of what they’ll look like heading into the new year, everyone still has questions about some part of their team. Today, I’m going to identify that one big question for each NFL team as we head into the summer.

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Arizona Cardinals: Was Jeremiyah Love the Right Pick?

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Navy Vs Notre Dame NOV 08 November 08, 2025: Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love 4 during NCAA football game action between the Navy Midshipmen and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media South Bend Indiana United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_678.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree440770

It’s hard to go wrong taking one of, if not the best player in the draft class, but the Arizona Cardinals will be asking themselves if it was the right move all offseason. Mike LaFleur wanted to get a weapon for his offense, but Arizona has holes all over their roster, especially along the offense and defensive line. There were premium players at both of those positions available, but they passed on them for a running back.

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Arizona was one of the worst teams in the league last year for a reason, and it wasn’t because of the running back position. You build through the trenches first, especially when you’re as bad as Arizona was and have a new, offensive head coach coming in, but they decided to draft with their heart and not with their head.

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Atlanta Falcons: Who Will be QB1?

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. a couple of years ago, which eventually forced Kirk Cousins out. Now, they’ve brought in Tua Tagovailoa, and with Penix’s health a big question mark, nobody knows who is going to start under center.

You’d like to think that if Penix was healthy he would be the starter, but Kevin Stefanski didn’t draft Penix, and he hand selected Tua in free agency. I don’t think either of them are his ideal starter, but if they’re both healthy at the start of the year, there isn’t going to be any sort of a bias towards Penix. We could see both Penix and Tua start a handful of games this season.

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Baltimore Ravens: Can Derrick Henry Keep Defying Time?

Imago GREEN BAY, WI – DECEMBER 27: Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry 22 scores a touchdown during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2025 in Green Bay, WI. Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 27 Ravens at Packers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512275687

Derrick Henry is 32 years old and has been defying father time for years now. Everyone says the running back wall is 30, but over the last two seasons, Henry has rushed for 3,500 yards and 32 touchdowns. But can he do it once again?

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History tells us no. Even if a running back is good past 30, there’s very little chance they’re good at 32, but Henry is a different breed. He didn’t show signs of slowing down last year, but Balitmore’s offensive line might be worse than it was a year ago. If Henry can defy father time, this offense will be one of the best in the league, but without him carrying a heavy workload, things could get ugly in Baltimore.

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Buffalo Bills: Did They Get Josh Allen Enough Weapons?

The Buffalo Bills started the offseason by trading for D.J. Moore, and then in the draft, they selected one of my favorite receivers in Skyler Bell, who had over 100 catches and 1,200 yards at UConn last season. But will it be enough?

When Josh Allen had Khalil Shakir as his WR1, he still led one of the best offenses in the league and took the 1-seeded Denver Broncos to overtime in the Divisional Round. Now, he has two receivers that are better than anyone he had last season. Bell may take some time to settle in, but his ceiling is through the roof.

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The Bills neglected to fix their run defense to give Josh Allen some more weapons. They still have huge holes at linebacker and defensive tackle, so the question is, did they get Allen enough weapons to overcome their run defense issues?

Carolina Panthers: Can Bryce Young Lead a Playoff Run?

Imago TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 03: Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young 9 runs ahead before a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, January 3, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Photo by Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 03 Panthers at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon55301032026005

Bryce Young took a step forward in 2025 and helped the Carolina Panthers win the NFC South and make the playoffs, but he still wasn’t that great. In a career year, Young threw for 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. That’s a below average season for 90 percent of NFL quarterbacks.

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The Panthers took big steps forward, especially on the defensive side of the ball, this offseason, but their schedule is going to be much harder and the other three NFC South teams took steps forward. Can Carolina repeat as NFC South champions? I think it’s going to extremely tough unless Young takes a pretty massive step.

Chicago Bears: Is This Defense Improved Enough to Win it All?

The Chicago Bears had the offense to win it all last season, but their defense really let them down for most of the year. They made defense a priority this offseason, but will Dennis Allen’s unit be improved enough for them to get over the hump?

The Bears added guys like Devin Bush, Dillon Thieneman and Coby Bryant to the mix, but they failed to find another impact edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat. On paper, this unit is definitely better than it was last year, but are they good enough to compete with teams like the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC? Only time will tell.

Cincinnati Bengals: How Much Better is Cincy’s Defense?

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys Dec 9, 2024 Arlington, Texas, USA Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II 20 scores a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson 6 in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTimxHeitmanx 20241209_jhp_sh2_0144

The Cincinnati Bengals are a lot like the Bears. When Joe Burrow is healthy, their offense is fantastic, but they needed to get better on defense this offseason, and I think they did. But just how much better did they get?

The Bengals had a lot of defensive needs. With Trey Hendrickson leaving, they needed pass rush help, so the Bengals signed Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen while trading for Dexter Lawrence, all three of whom should also help in the run game. They also selected Cashius Howell to help them get after the passes. Cincy also signed Bryan Cook to help them in the secondary

Cleveland Browns: Who’s Going to Play QB?

The Cleveland Browns already had a pretty good defense last year, and now they’ve spent a lot of resources on their offense. They have a solid offensive line, two rookie receivers that were first round talents, a second-year running back that’s very good and one of the best young tight ends in the game. Now they just need to figure out who is playing quarterback.

Deshaun Watson seems to be the leader in the clubhouse right now, but Shedeur Sanders is going to try and make his mark this offseason under a new regime. Watson is experienced, but he has also torn his Achilles twice in the past two years, and quite frankly isn’t a person anyone can root for. Sanders may have his haters, but at least he doesn’t have legal issues and has support from the fanbase.

I’d like to see Sanders get another chance this year, but whoever it is, I don’t know that they make a huge difference on this team’s record at the end of the year.

Dallas Cowboys: How Big of an Impact Will Caleb Downs Have?

Imago December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs 2 before the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_558 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

The Dallas Cowboys came into the offseason needing to find playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. They added some solid players, such as Rashan Gary, Malachi Lawrence and Jalen Thompson, but they hit a home run when they selected Caleb Downs 11th overall.

Downs is a bona fide superstar. He was my No. 1 player in the class, because he can do literally anything you as him to do. Want to put him in the slot? He can do that. Want to put him in the box and have him defend the run? He can do that. Want to throw him at free safety and have him roam deep? He can do that, too.

Downs is exactly the kind of player Dallas needed on defense, so I want to see how big of an impact he can actually have on one of the worst defenses in the league.

Denver Broncos: Is Bo Nix’s Ankle Actually 100 Percent?

The Denver Broncos were a freak injury to their starting quarterback, Bo Nix, away from making the Super Bowl last year. After their thrilling overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, the Broncos announced that Nix fractured his ankle on one of the final plays of the game, forcing him to miss the AFC Championship. Apparently, the injury was inevitable due to a pre-existing condition, which leaves fans wondering if he’s actually going to be 100 percent this season.

Photos of Nix’s ankle after surgery have been swirling around the internet for a few days, and to be honest, it doesn’t look great. Maybe it’s just the angle, but there is very serious concern about his long-term health after this injury. For his sake, I hope it doesn’t effect him long-term, but if I were a Broncos fan, I’d be a bit concerned.

Detroit Lions: Can This Team Stay Healthy?

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 14: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches game action from the sidelines in the second quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, December 14, 2025, in Inglewood, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Lions at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520251214048

I believe the Detroit Lions have one of the best rosters in the NFL. Their offense is easily one of the best in the league, and they made some solid additions to their defense. The only reason they missed the postseason last year was because of all the injuries they suffered, particularly in the secondary, so my big question is, can they stay healthy?

If the Lions don’t suffer injury after injury in their defensive backfield, there’s no reason they can’t be serious contenders in the NFC. Their offense will likely be a top-five unit in the league, and with guys like Derrick Moore and Keith Abney coming in, their defense should be better than last year, and if you remember, they were pretty good when they were healthy.

The Lions could be real Super Bowl threats, but they need to hope the injury bug doesn’t bite them for the second straight year.

Green Bay Packers: How Much Better Did They Actually Get?

I feel like the Green Bay Packers are stuck in purgatory. They’ve been the 7-seed in the NFC each of the last three seasons, and it feels like they sit still pretty much every offseason. They don’t make a lot of splashes in free agency and their draft classes are typically pretty average, so it never feels like they get any better from year to year.

This offseason has been no different. The Packers’ biggest signing this offseason was Javon Hargrave, and without a first round pick, they best player they got in the draft was a developmental cornerback. I’m just not convinced Green Bay got any better, and it feels like a lot of NFC teams did.

Houston Texans: Will C.J. Stroud Take the Next Step?

Imago September 29, 2024, Cypress, Texas, USA: Texans quarterback CJ STROUD 7 celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars game at NRG Stadium in Houston. Cypress USA – ZUMAg261 20240929_znp_g261_028 Copyright: xDomenicxGreyx

The Houston Texans had the best defense in the league last season and would’ve been Super Bowl contenders if it weren’t for C.J. Stroud throwing four interceptions in a 12-point loss to the New England Patriots.

Ever since his stellar rookie season, C.J. Stroud has regressed. As Houston’s defense has gotten better, their offense has gotten worse, and it’s quite frankly because of him. I know his offensive line and run game haven’t done him many favors, but he also just needs to be better.

The big question this offseason is, can he unlock that next level? If he’s just an average quarterback, their defense is good enough to win it all. This is a big season for Stroud, because if he doesn’t deliver, Houston could look to bring someone else in for 2027.

Indianapolis Colts: Can They Replicate Last Year’s Start?

The Indianapolis Colts were one of the best teams in the league before Daniel Jones got hurt. Their offense was red-hot and while Jonathan Taylor was carrying the brunt of the load, Jones was also playing very well. They were so good that they traded their next two first round picks to Sauce Gardner to improve the weakest link on their defense.

Obviously, Jones got hurt and Indy missed the playoffs, but the question is, can the recapture that magic? Jones is coming off a torn Achilles, which is a brutal injury and can take over a year before you start feeling 100 percent again. If they can, they’re real threats in the AFC. If they can’t, they could miss the playoffs and be without a first rounder once again.

Jacksonville Jaguars: How Do They Replace Their Big Losses?

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 07: Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. 1 before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on December 7, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Colts at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251207524022

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the surprise teams of 2025, but the only reason they were able to be so dominant in year one under Liam Coen is because they had two players make massive leaps: Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd. Etienne was a trade candidate before the year, but ended up totaling nearly 1,400 yards of offense. Lloyd was a solid linebacker, but he took a massive leap and is now one of the highest-paid off-ball linebackers in the sport. But both of them play for different teams now.

So how does Jacksonville go about replacing these two? The short answer is, they can’t. Chris Rodriguez and Bhayshul Tuten are their RB1 and RB2 this season, which is a steep drop off from Etienne, and Ventrell Miller is set to take over Lloyd’s spot. No offense to those guys, but they’re nowhere near Etienne or Lloyd’s level.

I know running back and linebacker aren’t premium positions, but man, it’s hard to lose players of that caliber and not feel it.

Kansas City Chiefs: Will Patrick Mahomes be Ready Week 1?

Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL with just a few weeks left in the season, and reports are saying he could be ready for OTAs just six months later. I know ACL rehab is getting faster and faster, but this would be an incredibly quick turnaround.

I know Kansas City has lofty expectations and would hate to waste a year with Mahomes under center, but they could be doing him more harm than good by rushing him back. What will they do if he hurts his knee and has to get it repaired again? The last thing you want to do is have him suffer two knee injuries in a row and alter how effective he can be with his legs.

It seems like Mahomes will be ready to go for Week 1, but will he be 100 percent? That’s a whole different question…

Las Vegas Raiders: How Long Before Fernando Mendoza Starts?

Imago 2026 NFL, American Football Herren, USA DRAFT PREVIEW: FILE PHOTOS APR 19 FILE PHOTOS former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback 15 Fernando Mendoza who is projected to be the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, here he is pictured on January 20, 2026 versus the Miami Hurricanes, in the 2026 National Championship, the NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 23-25, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Jose / MarinMedia.org Absolute Complete photographer, and credits required FILE PHOTOS former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback 15 Fernando Mendoza who is projected to be the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, here he is pictured on January 20, 2026 versus the Miami Hurricanes, in the 2026 National Championship, the NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 23-25, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Jose / MarinMedia.org Absolute Complete photographer, and credits required Pittsburgh Acrisure Stadium PA United States of America Copyright: xJosex/xMarinMedia.orgx/xIMAGOx

Nowadays, when you take a quarterback first overall, he’s expected to start right away. The Las Vegas Raiders said “F that” and already announced he most likely will not start Week 1, and instead will give the ball to Kirk Cousins to begin the year. They went so far as to say they hope Mendoza sits his entire rookie season, which probably won’t happen, but I love that they’re going to let him learn and give him the best chance to be success when he does step on the field.

So the question is, when does he get his first start? If the Raiders are 0-4 to start the year, do they pull the trigger early? Do they wait until their bye week (whenever that comes) to make the switch? Do they actually have the patience to wait an entire year? We don’t know, but it’ll be fascinating to see.

Los Angeles Chargers: Who Starts at Guard?

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Los Angeles Rams: Will Drafting Ty Simpson Bite Them This Year?

Imago January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 in action during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_176 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

The Rams held the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft despite finishing the season as the NFC runner ups because of a trade they made with the Falcons last season. Instead of using that premium pick on a receiver, tackle or anyone else that could help them win the Super Bowl this year, they selected Ty Simpson to be their backup quarterback.

The Rams didn’t need a ton of help entering the draft. They fixed their cornerback issue in free agency and through trades, but they still could’ve used a third receiver, a right tackle or some kind of impact defender to help them win it all this year. Instead, they took a guy that likely won’t play in 2026. Will this comeback to haunt them? We’ll see, but it’s Super Bowl or bust, and if they don’t win it all, fans will be asking why they didn’t fill one of their few holes with this pick.

Miami Dolphins: How Many of Their 13 Draftees Start Week 1?

The Miami Dolphins made 13 draft picks this offseason, and there’s a real chance that over half of them start Week 1.

I think it’s safe to assume that Francis Mauigoa, Chris Johnson, Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis will be day one starters. After that, there are a bunch of guys who could start Week 1, including Chris Bell, Caleb Douglas, Will Kacmarek, Trey Moore and Michael Taaffe could. That’s nine rookies that could start Week 1. I don’t think they all will, but don’t be shocked if six or seven of them are day one starters.

Minnesota Vikings: Will it be the Kyler Murray Show?

Imago September 21 2025 Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray 1looks for the deep pass during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco beat Arizona 16-15 at Levi Stadium Santa Clara, Calif / CSM Santa Clara USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250921_zma_c04_537 Copyright: xThurmanxJamesx

The Minnesota Vikings are not convinced that J.J. McCarthy is their savior, so they brought in a low-risk, high-reward quarterback in Kyler Murray. The former Cardinal has been injured the past couple of years, but he was a really good quarterback early in his career, and Kevin O’Connell is the QB whisperer.

Should the Vikings roll Murray out as their Week 1 starter? I think they absolutely should. McCarthy has been injured a lot and hasn’t shown anywhere near the flashes Murray showed early in his career, and if anyone is going to get Murray back to playing like a top-15 quarterback, it’s going to be O’Connell. It will be fascinating to see how they handle this QB room.

New England Patriots: Will They Get A.J. Brown?

A.J. Brown has been on the trade block for what feels like forever now, but he might actually be moved sooner than later. The Philadelphia Eagles can save a whole lot of cap by waiting to deal Brown until June 1st, and it seems like they already have a parter in the New England Patriots.

If the Patriots get Brown, it would take them from Super Bowl contenders to arguably being Super Bowl favorites. They overachieved a bit last year, but adding someone as dynamic as Brown to that offense would take this team to the next level. Can they get the deal done? It feels like they can, but what will they have to give up? We’ll have to wait and see.

New Orleans Saints: How Good Will This Offense be?

Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: New Orleans quarterback Tyler Shough 6 drops back to pass during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104110

Want to know how much the New Orleans Saints believe in Tyler Shough? They went out and spent big on Travis Etienne and David Edwards in free agency to fix their run game, and then followed that up by drafting three receivers (including one at No. 8 overall) and a tight end in the draft. They think this guy is the savior, and if he plays like last year, the sky is the limit for this offense in 2026.

Just how good can this offense be next year? Well, if everyone can stay healthy, they could be a top-five unit, and I’m not just saying that as a fan. They have one of the best offensive lines in the league when all five guys are healthy, they now have two elite receivers in Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson, they have a three-headed monster at tight end and two elusive running backs in Travis Etienne and Alvin Kamara. If Shough takes a step forward like everyone expects, they could average somewhere in the 27 PPG range.

New York Giants: Will Malik Nabers be a Full Go in Week 1?

Malik Nabers tore his ACL early in the season, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be 100 percent for Week 1. A big reason the New York Giants entertained drafting Jordyn Tyson in the first round is because they were worried about Nabers being fully ready for the start of the season.

Jaxson Dart had a terrific rookie season, but if he wants to make sure he doesn’t suffer from a sophomore slump, they need Nabers to be ready to go for Week 1. Teams have tape on Dart now, and without Nabers, the Giants’ best weapon out wide is either Malachi Fields or Darius Slayton. That won’t get it done against most NFL defenses.

Giants fans, you should be praying that Nabers isn’t just good to go, but is 100 percent, by Week 1.

New York Jets: Can They Make Something Out of Their Draft?

Imago November 29, 2025: Oregon Ducks Tight End Kenyon Sadiq 18 during warm ups before the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies in Seattle WA. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_043 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

It seems like the New York Jets almost always walk out of the draft as winners, but aren’t able to turn their offseason success to in-season success. Could that change this year?

On paper, this was a great draft for the Jets. They got a star edge rusher in David Bailey, one of the best receiving threats in this class in Kenyon Sadiq and the best YAC receiver in the draft in Omar Cooper Jr. On top of that, they got an elite corner in D’Angelo Ponds on day two and got the biggest steal of round seven in VJ Payne. All of these guys should be playmakers for the Jets by the end of the year, but again, it’s the Jets, and it’s where young player’s dreams go to die. At least, it used to be. If this class can find success and build a solid foundation, the Jets might actually have something.

Philadelphia Eagles: Can Sean Mannion Fix Their Offense?

The Eagles didn’t lose a whole lot of talent last offseason, but they took a significant step back after winning the Super Bowl the year prior, and that was largely due to their offense.

They lost Kellen Moore after their Super Bowl run, and Kevin Patullo was nowhere near the quality of play caller that Moore was. They promptly fired Patullo and brought in former NFL quarterback Sean Mannion, who should be able to right this ship. Nothing is guaranteed, though, and he could lose a big weapon in A.J. Brown if they trade him.

How Sean Mannion does in his first year as a play caller could ultimately decide the Eagles’ fate this year.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Is Aaron Rodgers Coming Back?

Imago January 12, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback AARON RODGERS 8 releases a pass downfield during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA playoff football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260112_zsp_g257_016 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

The million dollar question every offseason seems to be is Aaron Rodgers coming back? And if so, where will he play? Frankly, I’m tired of it and don’t care at all whether he returns, but he loves the spotlight and is once again dragging his decision out so everyone will talk about him.

At least we know if he comes back, it will be as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. So the question is just will he actually come back? I think he will, and as much as I don’t care for the guy and think he’s a bit washed, he’s far better than any other option the Steelers have at the quarterback position. Now we just have to wait and see when he finally announces his decision…

San Francisco 49ers: Can They Avoid the Injury Bug?

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins Dec 22, 2024 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa 97 stands on the sideline prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasenxVinlovex 20241222_JFV_bv1_006

Everyone knows about the San Francisco 49ers and their injuries. It feels like every single year they’re hit by the injury bug, and some have theorized it’s due to electromagnetic field exposure from a nearby power plant, which supposedly weakens tendons, but no matter what’s causing it, the only thing that matters is that it happens, and if they want to win it all, they need injury luck to be on their side.

The 49ers were a very competitive team last year despite losing guys like Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams for the year. If they had all of those guys on the field in the playoffs, who knows what would’ve happened? They could’ve won it all, but their defense surrendered 41 points to Seattle in the playoffs.

If the injury bug doesn’t hit, San Fran will be a Super Bowl contender. But if it does again, they need to look into moving their practice field.

Seattle Seahawks: How do They Replace All Their Losses?

The Seahawks were a dominant champion last year, but they lost quite a few impact players this offseason. Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant and Boye Mafe all walked out the door, and I don’t know how they’re going to replace them.

The Seahawks didn’t make any big additions in free agency, but they did select Jadarian Price in round one to hopefully fill Walker’s role. But that leaves three big holes on defense, and I’m not sure if anyone they drafted from round two and on will help them this year. Bud Clark could start at safety, but Julian Neal has some work to do before he’s ready to be a CB2 in this league.

The Seahawks relied on their defense to win the Super Bowl last year, and now they have to fill three big holes if they want to repeat.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Can Todd Bowles Hold Onto His Job?

Imago January 4, 2026: Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has gone 15-9 against NFC South opponents but is 20-24 against the rest of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA in his four seasons as head coach in Tampa Bay. – ZUMAm67_ 20260104_zaf_m67_010 Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

There is absolutely no reason the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shouldn’t have won the NFC South last year. They were the most complete team in the weakest division in the NFL, and they still came in second behind the Panthers. Todd Bowles probably should’ve been fired, but he held onto his job, but another disappointing year could spell the end of his time in Tampa.

The Buccaneers are no longer the runaway favorites in the NFC South, either. Carolina improved and the Saints are a real threat after a strong offseason. I was genuinely concerned for Tampa after free agency, but they did put a strong draft together, so they should be competitive in the NFC South. But you have to wonder if they’d be better off losing, firing Bowles, and getting a new head coach.

Tennessee Titans: What Will Cam Ward Look Like With Real Weapons?

Cam Ward didn’t put up the stats you want the No. 1 pick to put up as a rookie, but if you put the stat sheet aside and look at the tape, you know he has the makings of a starting quarterback in the NFL. He made some incredible plays last year with some not-so-incredible weapons, but now he’s got some real receivers to throw the ball to.

First, Tennessee signed Wan’Dale Robinson, who has proven to be one of the best slot receivers in the NFL. Then, they went out and got Ward a deep ball threat in Carnell Tate with the No. 4 pick in the draft. On top of that, they improved the run game by adding Nick Singleton to the mix.

I can’t wait to see what Ward can do with some real weapons and Brian Daboll as his play caller.

Washington Commanders: Can They Get Back to 2024?

Imago GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 11: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 drops to pass during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Commanders on September 11, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 11 Commanders at Packers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2509118426

The Washington Commanders were the surprise team of 2024, but fell completely flat in 2025 after some bad offseason moves and Jayden Daniels suffering two pretty serious injuries. However, they’ve had a really strong offseason, bringing in guys like Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson, Sonny Styles, Nick Cross, Antonio Williams and Chig Okonkwo to hopefully get them back to being a playoff team.

On paper, this roster looks better than their 2024 team that made it to the NFC Championship, but that team also had momentum behind them. This year’s team has next to no momentum after a poor 2025 season, but if they can come out the gates hot, Jayden Daniels is good enough to lead them back to the playoffs.