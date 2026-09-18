One Big Question Looming Over Every NFL Week 2 Game

Somehow, we’re already in the second week of the NFL season. After all that waiting, in four days, we will be over 10 percent of the way through the regular season.

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Week 1 answered a lot of our questions, but it also raised many, many more. With one week under their belts, every team should be getting closer to full force in Week 2, so it’s time to really find out what some of these teams are made of.

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I still have a lot of questions left to be answered, so here’s one big question looming over every Week 2 game.

Panthers at Falcons: Was Week 1 a True Representation of Carolina’s Offense?

Imago ATLANTA, GA Ð JANUARY 05: Carolina offensive coordinator Brad Idzik embraces quarterback Bryce Young 9 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons on January 5th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 05 Panthers at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250105049

The Carolina Panthers were thrashed in Week 1, losing by 22 points, but their offense looked really good, scoring 37 points and totaling 478 yards of offense while Bryce Young threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns with one pick. Jalen Coker went off for 138 yards and two scores, while Tetairoa McMillan also had a nice day, catching five passes for 75 yards.

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Carolina’s offense, which in the past has looked very suspect at times, was fantastic, but was it a fluke? Young has been inconsistent his entire career; Carolina’s run game has rarely looked as good as it did last week, and Coker is good, but can he be a consistent threat? If they can come out and drop 28+ and Young looks great, I’ll feel a lot better, but right now, I’m not sure Week 1 was a true representation of their offense.

Vikings at Bears: Can Caleb Williams Figure Brian Flores Out?

Caleb Williams isn’t fooled by many defensive coordinators in the league, but Brian Flores has been able to get him a few times in his career. Williams started out with a massive 340-yard, two-touchdown performance against Flores’s defense in November of 2024, but in his three games against Flores since, he’s completed just 56 percent of his throws for 594 yards (198 per game) and two touchdowns and a pair of fumbles. Those numbers aren’t horrific by any means, but they’re not up to his standard.

We saw Flores be ultra-aggressive last week, blitzing on over 80 percent of their defensive snaps to expose Green Bay’s weaknesses up front. He’s going to identify a weakness in Chicago’s offense, and he’s going to try to exploit it, so it’s up to Williams to figure out how to counter Flores’s attack.

Eagles at Titans: Is the Season Already Over for Tennessee?

After an offseason where they brought in Robert Saleh, Brian Daboll, Wan’Dale Robinson, Carnell Tate, and a ton of other talent, I was optimistic for the Tennessee Titans this season. I thought that with Cam Ward, Daboll would be able to transform this offense and give them some life, but after a rough preseason and a Week 1 game where they looked dead in the water offensively, I have my concerns for the rest of the year.

I don’t expect the Titans to come out and win this game, but they have to show some life. If they get blown out 30-10, their season is already over, and they might as well pack it up.

Steelers at Patriots: Can Drake Maye Bounce Back?

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at New York Jets Dec 28, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20251228_ajw_jo9_027

Drake Maye was absolutely abysmal in Week 1, throwing for under 200 yards and one touchdown with three second-half interceptions that allowed Seattle to claw their way back into the game despite Sam Darnold leaving on the opening drive. You can’t put all the blame on Maye, because their offense as a whole wasn’t great, but he’s their leader and needed to play much better. It was like the Super Bowl all over again.

Pittsburgh’s defense isn’t a pushover by any means, but I wouldn’t put them in the same class as Seattle’s. The Seahawks might have the best defense in football once again this year, so I can cut Maye some slack as long as he comes out and balls out against the Steelers. And he needs to, or else New England could be 0-2 to start the year.

Packers at Jets: Can the Jets be a Real Threat in the AFC?

I know they played the Titans, but I was pleasantly surprised with the Jets in Week 1. Geno Smith didn’t throw a touchdown, but he completed 80 percent of his passes for 215 yards and didn’t make any mistakes. Meanwhile, their running game looked really good, with Breece Hall and Braelon Allen combining for 142 yards on 32 carries (4.7 YPC) and a touchdown. Again, it was Tennessee, so you have to take it with a grain of salt, but it was a very good opening weekend for Aaron Glenn’s team.

However, now they get a real test. The Green Bay Packers are coming to town, and the Jets are going to have to bring their A game. But after Week 1, if Glenn can scheme up ways to put pressure on Jordan Love, the Jets could pull off the upset and be 2-0 heading into Week 3. I don’t necessarily think they will be, but there’s reason for optimism in the Big Apple.

Browns at Buccaneers: Does Deshaun Watson Hold Onto His Job After This Game?

Deshaun Watson was named Cleveland’s starter this offseason, but many believe it was because of their starting schedule. They had to go on the road to Jacksonville and Tampa Bay, and the Browns very well could be feeding him to the wolves before making a change in Week 3 when they have their home opener against the Panthers.

Week 1 could’ve gone worse for Watson statistically, but Cleveland’s offense had absolutely no life and could not do anything against the Jags’ offense. If they come out flat again against Tampa Bay and have another 10-point performance, we could very well see Shedeur Sanders starting next week.

Saints at Ravens: Can the Ravens’ Receivers Do Enough?

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Ravens vs Chiefs SEP 5 September 5, 2024: Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman 7 catches a pass during the second half in front of Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook 6 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. David Smith/CSM Credit Image: David Smith/Cal Media Kansas City Mo United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240905_zma_c04_346.jpg DavidxSmithx csmphotothree290504

The Baltimore Ravens whooped up on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, scoring 41 points en route to an 18-point victory, largely due to their passing offense. Lamar Jackson threw for 324 yards and a touchdown, but with Zay Flowers and Ja’Kobi Lane injured and likely missing this game, Baltimore isn’t going to have a whole lot of options out wide.

If you take Flowers and Lane’s yards out of the equation, the rest of Baltimore’s wide receivers combined to catch two passes for 68 yards last week. They’re likely going to have to roll out a receiver room of Rashod Bateman, Chris Moore, LaJohntay Webster, and Elijah Sarratt on Sunday against a Saints defense that held up pretty well against the pass in their season opener. Will those four be able to do enough to outscore New Orleans’s offense? We’ll see.

Bengals at Texans: Will Houston’s Defense Return to Form?

Coming into the year, I proclaimed the Texans as the best defense in football over and over again, but they did not look like it in Week 1, giving up 36 points and 409 yards with just two sacks. Granted, it was against the Bills, who might have the best offense in football, but I was pretty disappointed in their performance, and things don’t get much easier this week.

Now, the Texans will host the Bengals, who also have one of the best offenses in the NFL. Will Houston be able to shut them down and get back to their 2025 form, or will it be another disappointing week for Houston’s D?

Jaguars at Broncos: Was Week 1 a Fluke for Denver?

The Denver Broncos got rocked on Monday Night Football in Week 1. Their offense was abysmal, scoring just 10 points, but their defense was even more disappointing, giving up 31 points and missing the most tackles of any defense in the league. Just like for Houston, things don’t get much easier in Week 2 as they welcome red-hot Jacksonville to town.

Can Bo Nix find his rhythm and get this offense moving? And can Denver’s vaunted defense put pressure on Trevor Lawrence and hold them to 21 or fewer points? Or was Week 1 just who the Broncos are this year? So many questions that I can’t wait to see answered in this game.

Raiders at Chargers: Should We Be Worried About LAC?

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 14: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 10 throws a pass before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 14, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Chargers at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512141558

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered the most embarrassing loss of Week 1, dropping a game to the Arizona Cardinals, who many thought would be the worst team in the NFL this year. And they didn’t just lose by a field goal or something; they lost by 12 points.

Now, the Chargers return to SoFi Stadium to host the Las Vegas Raiders, who are coming off a season-opening win of their own. Their offense looked pretty good in Week 1 (it was against Miami, so take it with a grain of salt), so if LAC can’t get pressure on Kirk Cousins and find a way to stop Ashton Jeanty from running all over them, it might be time to panic if you’re a Chargers fan.

Commanders at Cowboys: Is Dallas’s Defense Actually Bad?

The Dallas Cowboys had one of, if not the worst, defenses in the NFL last year, but they made a ton of changes this offseason to fix that. They traded for Rashan Gary, signed guys like Jalen Thompson and Cobie Durant, and drafted Caleb Downs, but in Week 1, they looked exactly the same as they did last year. The Giants’ offense had no problems marching down the field and scoring pretty much every time they had the ball, but I still don’t believe Dallas’s defense is as bad as they looked last week.

Washington’s offense is good. They just put up 22 points on Philly and look much better than they did a year ago, so this is going to be a tough test for Dallas, but they have to show that they actually improved this offseason.

Dolphins at 49ers: Is Caleb Douglas the True WR1 in Miami?

There aren’t many storylines in this game because San Francisco will blow out Miami, but there are some fantasy implications with this game. The Dolphins had a big question mark at receiver entering the year, but in Week 1, rookie Caleb Douglas made a statement, catching five passes for 94 yards, prompting fantasy owners across the world to start picking him up. But is he truly the WR1 in Miami, or was it just one good week?

If Douglas is once again Miami’s leader in targets, catches, and yards, then he could be a legitimate starting option most weeks. I know Miami’s offense isn’t great, but any receiver averaging seven targets a game is worth starting in your FLEX some weeks, so I think this is a big game for Douglas to cement himself as the WR1.

Seahawks at Cardinals: No Way Arizona Does it Again…Right?

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos Aug 16, 2025 Denver, Colorado, USA Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett 7 during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver Empower Field at Mile High Colorado USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 20250816_lbm_ac4_168

The Cardinals shocked the NFL world with their Week 1 upset over the Chargers despite being the biggest underdogs of the weekend, and now they have a chance to do it again against a very good Seahawks team. If Darnold were playing, Arizona’s odds would be worse. With Lock starting, they need only 20 points to stay competitive.

Jacoby Brissett is going to have to play extremely well to win this game, though. As we saw last Wednesday, Seattle’s defense is elite, and Mike Macdonald knows how to confuse an opposing QB. Luckily, with Jeremiyah Love, Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, and Marvin Harrison Jr., he has enough weapons to possibly overcome Seattle’s defense. It won’t be easy, but it’s far from impossible for them to win this game.

Colts at Chiefs: Will Kenneth Walker’s Heavy Workload Continue?

Kenneth Walker was used to splitting the backfield in Seattle, but when Zach Charbonnet went down in their first playoff game last year, he took over as the workhorse and showed why the Seahawks made a massive mistake making him split carries all those years. Now he’s in Kansas City, and in Week 1, he carried the ball 23 times for 173 yards and a touchdown, and Eric Bieniemy said he doesn’t see Walker’s workload falling off any time soon.

Sometimes coaches just talk, though. Walker has never had to sustain a heavy workload for an entire season, and overrunning him early on could lead to some issues later in the season. Week 1 was a statement saying they’re not afraid to run the football anymore, but will Walker continue to get 20+ carries a game? We’ll see on Sunday night.

Giants at Rams: Are the Giants Legit?

The Giants had no problem dismantling the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football last week, but now they have to travel across the country to face the Rams on Monday Night Football. The Rams were embarrassed in Week 1, but this is still one of the best rosters in the NFL, and they’re going to be pissed off after their season-opening loss.

Jaxson Dart and Co. are dangerous offensively, and New York’s defense played better than I thought they would in Week 1. If they can keep it close, or even beat the Rams, on MNF, they’ll have a real shot at making the playoffs in John Harbaugh’s first year.