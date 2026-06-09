One Breakout Candidate on Every NFC South Roster in 2026: Jonathon Brooks, Benjamin Morrison & More

It’s time to highlight four players in the NFC South who could break out in 2026. Some of these players had successful 2025 seasons, but can be even better in 2026. Like every division, these four teams need all the help they can get to win a division title; these four players can help.

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Carolina Panthers – Breakout Player: Jonathon Brooks, RB

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Jonathon Brooks was a widely sought running back going into the 2024 NFL draft; the only concern was health. Brooks tore his ACL in his right knee in a game against TCU in what would be his final year in college football. He had 1,139 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in his breakout junior season.

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Brooks entered the NFL draft, and the Carolina Panthers took a shot on him with the 46th pick. In his rookie year, he didn’t make his NFL debut until Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs, where he rushed twice for seven yards. Brooks didn’t see the field for long; two weeks into his return, he tore his right ACL for the second time against the Philadelphia Eagles. He missed the rest of the season.

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In 2025, Brooks spent the entire year rehabbing and even underwent a second surgery on the same knee. He’s been cleared for team workouts this offseason and has been posted on the team’s social media account in drills. There’s no doubt Brooks has the talent to be a quality running back in the NFL; health has just been the issue. The Panthers, as well as fans, hope Brooks can break out in the NFL this season and be the player he’s poised to be.

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Breakout Player: Benjamin Morrison, CB

Imago TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 03: Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison 21 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. 31 celebrate during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, January 3, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Photo by Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 03 Panthers at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon55301032026015

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost two corners this offseason in Jamel Dean and Kindle Vildor. The team could afford losses like this because they drafted two corners in the 2025 draft. Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish. Morrison was drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, but was a first-round talent. The issue was health, like Brooks above, but for Morrison, it was a hip injury.

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Still, the Buccaneers took him in the second round, hoping he can become the shut-down corner he was at Notre Dame. It was a slower start for Morrison as a rookie, as he didn’t fully start until Week 16 of the season. He saw playing time throughout seven games beforehand, but didn’t have the starter label. He allowed 344 yards on 40 targets with three touchdowns. There were clear signs of struggles throughout the year, but with a full offseason under his belt, improvement is on the horizon.

Morrison has a real shot to be one of the starting corners for Tampa Bay this year; he’ll just have to be fully healthy.

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Atlanta Falcons – Breakout Player: Xavier Watts, SAF

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons Sep 28, 2025 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts 31 tackles Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. 1 during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDalexZaninex 20250928_jhp_sz2_0270

I’m still wondering how the Atlanta Falcons were able to get Xavier Watts in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft, but they did, and man, he didn’t disappoint. Watts played the safety role for the Falcons, splitting his time between the back-end and the box. He totaled 72 tackles, 15 run stops and five interceptions throughout his rookie season.

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Watts made a name for himself while at Notre Dame for flying around the field and making plays. It was the same in the NFL. He was all around the field for the Falcons and gave them one of the better safety tandems in the NFL. Watts and Falcons safety Jessie Bates III will be the driving force of the Falcons’ defense in 2026 and years to come (if the Falcons re-sign Bates).

With the Falcons retaining defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich after hiring head coach Kevin Stefanski, expect to see Watts operating in the same scheme he ran in his rookie year. It all but means he’ll be even more comfortable and ready to make plays for Atlanta this season.

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New Orleans Saints – Breakout Player: Jonas Sanker, DB

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants at New Orleans Saints Oct 5, 2025 New Orleans, Louisiana, USA New Orleans Saints safety Jonas Sanker 33 and New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt 13 reaches for the ball during the second half at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans Caesars Superdome Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20251005_jcd_la1_0296

The New Orleans Saints had quite the surprises for how comfortable Jonas Sanker was in his rookie season. He was drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft and started 16 games for the team, recording 56 tackles, 14 run stops and two interceptions. With Justin Reid and Julian Blackmon as the two starting safeties, the Saints could explore Sanker for the nickel/slot defender role that so many teams run nowadays.

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In his rookie year, Sanker proved he can be reliable in coverage as he was targeted 24 times and allowed a completion percentage of 58.3 percent. He has to improve on his tackling, missing 17 in 2025, but the intangibles are all there for Sanker to take a leap.