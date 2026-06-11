One Breakout Player for Every AFC North Team Ahead of the 2026 Season

The AFC North is set to have another year of absolute chaos as all four teams battle it out for first. The Pittsburgh Steelers won it last season in a last-game thriller against the Baltimore Ravens. Every team will need its young talent to help keep it competitive for 2026, and these four players can do exactly that.

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Pittsburgh Steelers – Breakout Player: Derrick Harmon, DT

Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – NOVEMBER 02: Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon 99 celebrates his fumble recovery in the second half of play during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 02, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 02 Colts at Steelers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon110225014

Derrick Harmorn was no doubt a favorite of mine in the 2025 NFL draft, as he was selected 21st by the Steelers. His rookie season didn’t start off as he had envisioned, as he suffered an MCL sprain during the final game of the preseason. He didn’t need a major surgery, which led him to return just a couple of weeks later in Week 3 of the regular season.

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Harmon plays defensive tackle and has the athleticism to play anywhere along the line. He has the explosiveness to rush the passer and the strength to stop the run. In his first five games, he had 14 pressures, three sacks and five run stops. The production tailed off later in the year, but he finished strong, recording two sacks in the Steelers’ final two games.

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Now entering year two, the expectation is for Harmon to make a leap. He no doubt has the talent coming out of Oregon, and if he can stay healthy throughout the preseason, he can make that leap happen with ease.

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Baltimore Ravens – Breakout Player: Mike Green, Edge

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – OCTOBER 30: Baltimore Ravens linebacker Mike Green 45 walks to the locker room at half time during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 30 Ravens at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251030066

Off-the-field issues were the reason the Ravens were able to take Mike Green in the second round. He led the FBS in sacks in 2024 with 17 and had 59 total pressures. He didn’t fully get going in 2025 for Baltimore, but finished with 34 pressures and four sacks.

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Green is a smaller edge in terms of weight, being around 245 pounds. It took time to fully transition into the NFF, but with a full offseason under his belt, Green can take a leap. The Ravens bolstered the edge room by drafting Zion Young and signing Trey Hendrickson in free agency, giving new head coach Jesse Minter more options to line up on the outside.

Minter knows how to use smaller edges, with the most recent being Odafe Oweh on the Chargers. Oweh was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers in the middle of the 2025 season and recorded 11 sacks over 372 snaps with the Chargers. Green may not have that same type of production, but Minter is a step in the right direction to making that happen.

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Cincinnati Bengals – Breakout Player: DJ Turner II, CB

Imago Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026.

This one may not be as big a “breakout”, but I expect DJ Turner II to fully announce himself to the NFL as a solidified top 10 cornerback in 2026. Turner had a career-high 13 pass breakups last season, allowing a passer rating of 77.3 when targeted.

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The Cincinnati Bengals defense has been labeled as lackluster over the years, but Turner will have the best pass rush he’s had since joining the team. With the addition of Dexter Lawrence and Boye Mafe, the improved pass-rush will make the job of Turner easier. Expect Turner to capitalize on this opportunity and solidify how the rest of the NFL views him.

Cleveland Browns – Breakout Player: KT Leveston, OG

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 21: Cleveland Browns offensive tackle KT Leveston 72 takes the field prior to the National Football League game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on December 21, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Bills at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221107

It was reported today that in the first Cleveland Browns 11-on-11s, KT Leveston was starting at right guard. Leveston played tackle for the Browns last season, giving up six sacks with 33 pressures. He was drafted in the seventh round by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2024 draft, but was traded to the Browns before the 2025 season.

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Leveston wasn’t viewed as a top pick in the 2024 draft, but he had the upside of being a starting guard in the NFL. He played at tackle last year, and new Browns head coach Todd Monken is giving him a shot to start at guard. If he maintains the starting spot, he has the talent to hold onto it throughout the year.