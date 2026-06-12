One Breakout Player for Every NFC North Team Ahead of the 2026 Season

Next up in the “Breakout Player” series is the NFC North. The north just gets tougher each and every season, and the same has been true throughout this offseason. The teams have reloaded and expect new players to make an immediate impact. But some have players on the roster already to be that difference maker.

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Here’s a breakout player for each team in the NFC North.

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Chicago Bears – Breakout Player: Darnell Wright, OT

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 22: Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Janarius Robinson 98 and Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright 58 collide during the preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs on August 22, 2025, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 22 Preseason Bears at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25082203985

Darnell Wright struggled early in his career, leading Chicago Bears fans to be disappointed with the 10th selection of the 2023 draft. Ever since giving up 51 pressures in his rookie season, Wright has only improved since then. In 2025, he gave up 24 pressures and three sacks, which is miles better than what he allowed in his rookie season.

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With the hiring of Ben Johnson, Wright flourished in the offense that’s been presented to him. He’s 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds and mauls in the run game. The Johnson scheme likes to run the ball, which is where Wright accelerated last season, posting an 82.8 run-blocking grade on PFF.

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2026 could be the year Wright fully breaks out, earning All-Pro status. He’s gotten better each and every season, and being under Johnson for a second year in a row, he’ll understand what’s expected of him even more. Expect Wright to fully blossom into the player he was expected to be when he came out of Tennessee.

Green Bay Packer – Breakout Player: Matthew Golden, WR

Imago Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Absolute roars were heard in Green Bay when the Green Bay Packers took Matthew Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. It was the first time the team had taken a wide receiver in the first round since 2002 with the selection of Javon Walker.

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Packer’s fans honestly expected more from him. He didn’t fully start throughout the 2025 season and totaled 445 yards with one touchdown in his rookie year (came in the postseason). Golden was viewed as one of the better receivers in the 2025 draft, so the expectation is that he’d help Packers quarterback Jordan Love take another step.

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A big reason why Golden didn’t see as much playing time was the crowded receiver room of Green Bay. This offseason, the team let Romeo Doubs walk and traded away Dontayvion Wicks. The role of Golden will be expanded in 2025, so he’ll be relied on to be that first-round type of playermaker he was coming out of college.

Minnesota Vikings – Breakout Player: Dallas Turner, EDGE

Imago Cleveland Browns v Minnesota Vikings International Series 05/10/2025. Minnesota Vikings Linebacker Dallas Turner 15 during the International Series match between Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 5 October 2025. London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-22961-0202

The Minnesota Vikings gave up four total picks to go up and select Dallas Turner in the 2024 NFL draft. Making a move like that typically means the team believes in the player they’re selecting and expects them to be a part of the team’s plans for years to come. Turner didn’t see much time in his rookie year, as the Vikings had edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel starting at both edge spots.

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Fast-forward two years, and Greenard is with the Philadelphia Eagles. Turner will have to step up to the full-time starting role and be the type of pass rusher the Vikings expect him to be.

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In 2025, Turner played 702 snaps and totaled 42 pressures, including nine sacks. Both numbers are significantly better than his rookie season. It’ll be year three of Turner in the Brian Flores scheme. Turner has the juice on the edge; it’s all about putting it together for him. He’ll have the change now, and Minnesota fans hope he can fully break out in 2026.

Detroit Lions – Breakout Player: Isaac TeSlaa, WR

Imago December 21, 2025, Detroit, Michigan, USA: December 21 2025: Isaac TeSlaa 18, Chuck Clark 21 and Kyle Dugger 29 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Detroit USA – ZUMAa234 20251221_zsa_a234_690 Copyright: xAMGx

If you watch Isaac TeSlaa highlgihgts from last season, it’s likely a crazy catch for a touchdown or an acrobatic catch that looks impossible. He had 16 receptions last year, and six went for touchdowns.

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The product out of Arkansas is ready to make strides in the Detroit Lions offense and solidify himself as the No. 3 receiver on the team. Kaliff Raymond was the third receiver last season, but he’s now on the Bears.

The door’s wide open for TeSlaa to make a significant impact, and if he plays as he did in 2205, with his limited sample size. The Lions will have one of the better starting trios in the entire league.