One Detroit Lions Player Isn’t Feeling the Love Despite Major Climb in NFL Rankings

You don’t usually see a team this stacked still acting like it’s got something to prove. But that’s exactly the vibe in Detroit heading into 2025. The Lions are loaded. We’re talking eight players ranked top 10 at their positions, one of the deepest rosters in the league, and legit Super Bowl potential. And still… somehow, one name keeps getting overlooked.

Jack Campbell is not riding the bench. He’s not some campbody hoping to sneak onto the roster. The man is a top-10 linebacker in the NFL, according to PFF. And yet, scroll through Lions’ Twitter, tune into talk radio, or hit up your local barbershop, and you barely hear his name. And it was time someone finally addressed it.

In an episode of Sports Talk Detroit, the host made it clear that Jack Campbell deserves his flowers. And till now? He hasn’t received any. “Jack Campbell isn’t getting the love he deserves. I think a lot of Lions fans are like, ‘Yeah, he still has to show me something.’ Let’s take his PFF grade. He is the number 10-rated linebacker, and there are 84 qualifying linebackers, just to be clear,” he said.

And he’s absolutely right. He might actually have become the very definition of underrated. You hop on to Reddit, Lions Twitter, fan podcasts, or even eavesdrop on a chat between two Lions friends. You wouldn’t hear his name. And that makes sense among casuals. But the man goes under the radar even on National TV.

via Imago Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) is tackled by Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) in the fourth quarter, during the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm didn’t sugarcoat it either. He pointed out that Campbell had a rough go in coverage, struggled to make an impact as a blitzer, and had a few too many missed tackles along the way. “Less of the panicky, jittery Campbell” is what he says the Lions need if a breakout season is on the table.

And CBS’s Chris Trapasso? He ranked Campbell 76th out of 77 qualifying linebackers in pass coverage according to PFF during his rookie year. But things might finally be turning around.

The league’s waking up to Jack Campbell, bit by bit

Analysts are finally waking up to Jack’s real potential. Pride of Detroit highlighted PFF’s latest take, ranking Jack Campbell as the tenth-best linebacker in the league, thanks to a solid 78.7 overall grade and impressive splits in both run-stopping and pass coverage. Even Sports Illustrated chimed in, calling him Detroit’s most underappreciated player.

And the little love he is starting to accumulate is not undeserved. Far from it. And the numbers back it up. In 2024, the man racked up 131 tackles (66 solo), 1.5 sacks, five TFLs, six pass breakups, and even forced a fumble. That’s the stat line of a guy who’s not just on the field—he’s owning it. Nearly 1,000 defensive snaps? That’s full-time anchor status.

via Imago Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-JANUARY 18: Linebacker Jack Campbell 46 of the Detroit Lions runs on the field during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Divisional Round game between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-washingt250118_npkGU.jpg

And the jump from year one to year two? Massive. His PFF grade soared from 52.1 as a rookie to 78.7 last season. That included an 81.5-run defense score (top 25 in the league) and a 72.2 in coverage (top 20). And get this, if you pull out just two off games, his adjusted grade hits 86.9. That’s top-four linebacker territory.

It wasn’t just random pop-off moments, either. He led all Lions defenders with an 84.8 grade against Minnesota and had 9 games with 7-plus tackles. Week in, week out, he showed up. Quietly consistent. He was always there when it mattered.

And it doesn’t matter if he doesn’t receive the love he deserves outside of Detroit. But inside the front offices? Let’s just say…they adore him. All of them. GM Brad Holmes couldn’t say enough good things about Campbell, calling him “wired to fit what we’re all about… extremely instinctive… extremely smart.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard? He was full of praise, too.“He’s operating like an eight-year vet… one of the most coachable players I’ve ever been around.” That’s big coming from a former NFL linebacker himself. Sheppard even said Campbell “sets the standard on how we practice as a defence.” And when your coach feels that way about you? That’s really all you need.