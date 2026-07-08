One Fantasy Football Sleeper From Every NFL Team

Fantasy Football season is right around the corner. Over the next month and a half, most fantasy leagues will have their annual draft, officially kicking off the new season. While your draft may still be weeks away, it’s never too early to start doing some research.

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The first round is where you typically get your best player, but drafts aren’t won in round one. They’re won later in the draft. If you can find good value in rounds 10 and on, you’re going to be much better off than the guy who drafts a few superstars early, but doesn’t find any sleepers late.

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That’s why I’ve gone through every NFL team and identified some late-round sleepers for you to target. These are guys that’s average draft position is far too low, meaning you can take advantage and draft them before your league-mates have them on their radar.

Here’s one fantasy sleeper from every NFL team.

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Arizona Cardinals: Jacoby Brissett

Imago Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) rolls out against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

ADP: 200.9

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Position Rank: QB28

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Last year, Jacoby Brissett didn’t start the first five games of the season, but still ended up finishing the year as the QB16 in fantasy, averaging 17 fantasy points per game and scoring 20+ in six games. I’m not saying Brissett is going to be this elite fantasy quarterback, but he absolutely should not be the QB28 in drafts this year. He’s likely going to be the starter, and if he is, he’s a high quality backup in fantasy.

Atlanta Falcons: Zachariah Branch

ADP: 205.9

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Position Rank: WR78

Zach Branch is entering his rookie season on a Falcons team that doesn’t have a ton of weapons on the outside. Drake London is obviously top dog, but after him, it’s a bunch of dudes fighting for a starting role, and Branch has a very unique skillset. He’s probably the fastest player on the team, and his ability to get yards after the catch is unparalleled by anyone on the roster. Kevin Stefanski could have a lot of fun with him, but his breakout might come late.

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Baltimore Ravens: Elijah Sarratt

Imago January 1, 2026 Pasadena, CA.Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt 13 catches the touchdown pass in the end zone in front of Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. 5 in action in the third quarter of the CFP QuarterFinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide..January 01, 2026 in Pasadena, California..Mandatory Photo Credit: /Cal Media Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_223 Copyright: xLouisxLopezx

ADP: 229.2

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Position Rank: WR90

Elijah Sarratt ended up in the perfect spot. The Baltimore Ravens have Zay Flowers, but they don’t have a 6-foot-2, 210-pound receiver that can out-physical opponents, and that’s exactly what Sarratt is. By the end of the year, I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s the WR2 on this Baltimore team, so he should be going much higher than WR90 (he’s undrafted in most leagues).

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Buffalo Bills: Skyler Bell

ADP: N/A

Position Rank: N/A

Skyler Bell doesn’t even have an average draft position on Sleeper because he’s going undrafted so often, but he’s another rookie that could surprise a lot of people. He plays the Khalil Shakir role, so there’s some competition in front of him, but he’s extremely talented, and I think Joe Brady will be itching to get him on the field. He’s another late blooming prospect.

Carolina Panthers: Jonathon Brooks

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Tampa Bay at Panthers Dec 01 December 1, 2024: Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks 24 slips by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea 50 during the first quarter of the NFL matchup in Charlotte, NC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Charlotte Nc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241201_zma_c04_441.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree328828

ADP: 183.6

Position Rank: RB57

Jonathon Brooks has had a tough go of it in the NFL. The former second round pick has only carried the ball nine times in two years due to an ACL tear, but all reports are that he’s fully healthy and ready to go this year. He was special his last year in college, rushing for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 games, and we all know Chuba Hubbard is a bit overrated after last year. There’s a world where Brooks is the RB1 by midseason, and it’s not that far fetched.

Chicago Bears: Zavion Thomas

ADP: N/A

Position Rank: N/A

Maybe this is the LSU homer in me, but Zavion Thomas had a very impressive pre-draft process. He ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the combine and had a really good pro day, which helped him get drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft. He’s a great route runner, he’s fast and he can do a whole lot of different things. He’s exactly the kind of tool Ben Johnson loves in his offense. I am worried it might take a year before they really get him involved, but he could be a fascinating piece this year if he picks the offense up quickly.

Cincinnati Bengals: Andrei Iosivas

Imago Credit: @andreiiosivas Instagram account

ADP: N/A

Position Rank: N/A

It was hard to pick a sleeper for Cincinnati because it’s Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown doing all of the work, but I landed on Andrei Iosivas, who has had some big games in the past. Is he ever going to be a consistent year-long fantasy option? No, but he could have a couple big games where he goes for 70+ yards and a touchdown.

Cleveland Browns: Denzel Boston

ADP: 98.1

Position Rank: WR43

I don’t know if Denzel Boston is truly a “sleeper” because there’s a lot of hype around him, but I think he should be coming off the board much higher than the WR43 and higher than his teammate, KC Concepcion, who is coming off the board over 20 picks higher. I think KC is great, but Boston seems more likely to succeed right away. He’s a big-bodied target that his quarterback is going to love, and he’s a big touchdown threat. To me, he feels like the safer fantasy bet in year one.

Dallas Cowboys: Dallas Defense

Imago ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 14: Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams 92 walks off the field after being shaken up during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings on December 14, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Vikings at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon1692512149088

ADP: N/A

Position Rank: DEF16

Call me crazy, but I don’t think Dallas’s defense is going to be that bad in 2026. Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary and Malachi Lawrence should form a formidable defensive line, I like DeMarvion Overshown at linebacker, and their safety room with Malik Hooker, Jalen Thompson and Caleb Downs is elite. Their cornerback room is suspect, but Cobie Durant should help them out, and the rest of the defense should help make up for it. Don’t be surprised if they’re a viable streaming option most weeks.

Denver Broncos: RJ Harvey

ADP: 57.6

Position Rank: RB21

RJ Harvey had a very disappointing rookie season, but he finished the year strong, scoring 18+ points in four of his last six games, and I think he’s going to build on that this year. J.K. Dobbins is still in town, but Denver should lean into their second-year back, because he’s the future of their team. I expect him to get a heavier workload and be much better than he was in year one.

Detroit Lions: Jared Goff

Imago Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) talks to center Frank Ragnow (77) before a snap against Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

ADP: 129.6

Position Rank: QB17

We’re really going to do this again? Jared Goff has finished the last four years as the QB10, QB7, QB6 and QB9, but he’s the 17th QB off the board in fantasy drafts. All this guy does is throw for 4,000+ yards and 30+ touchdowns, but people continue to sleep on him. I know he doesn’t provide much as a rusher, therefore his ceiling is low, but if you wait on quarterback, he is a fantastic late-round option.

Green Bay Packers: Matthew Golden

ADP: 170.6

Position Rank: WR63

Want to talk about another player who had a disappointing rookie season? Let’s talk about Matthew Golden, who caught just 29 passes for 361 yards and zero touchdowns as a rookie. Entering year two, though, he should have a much better grasp on the offense, and with Romeo Doubs gone, he’s almost guaranteed a starting role. It’s hard to trust Green Bay receivers, but Golden has the most potential of the bunch.

Houston Texans: Jayden Higgins

Imago November 20, 2025, Houston, Texas, U.S: Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins 81 during pregame warmups prior to the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on November 20, 2025. Houston won, 23-19. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20251120_aap_w137_121 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

ADP: 140.4

Position Rank: WR53

Jayden Higgins had a quiet rookie season, but he finished pretty strong with four 10+ point games over his final seven outings. Now, in year two, he’s set to be the Houston Texans’ WR2 alongside Nico Collins, and while I don’t trust C.J. Stroud, he knows he has to step it up this year. Higgins isn’t going to get you 15+ a game, but he could be a solid depth piece.

Indianapolis Colts: Josh Downs

ADP: 147.6

Position Rank: WR56

How the Indianapolis Colts misuse Josh Downs makes me so angry. It’s so clear that he’s a great player, but he just doesn’t get enough targets. But with Michael Pittman Jr. and AD Mitchell gone now, Downs should step into the WR2 role next to Alec Pierce. Unless Shane Steichen has a vendetta against Downs, he should be much better than the WR56 in fantasy this year.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Parker Washington

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Parker Washington 11 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111544588

ADP: 104.5

Position Rank: WR42

Parker Washington exploded onto the scene late last year, scoring 17+ fantasy points in five of his last eight games, including 19+ in his final three. If he was able to finish as the WR27 last year, he should absolutely be better than the WR42 this year. There’s some competition with Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter, but he was able to standout among those guys at the end of last year, so there’s no reason he can’t this year.

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes

ADP: 100.1

Position Rank: QB12

Patrick Mahomes is one of the biggest names in the sport, but he’s still a sleeper in fantasy. He’s being drafted as the QB12 in fantasy, but despite missing three games last year, he still finished as the QB11. In fact, he’s never finished worse than the QB11 in all of his years as a starter, which has included six top-10 finishes. And he’s coming off his best year as a runner. I know he’s not the 5,000-yard, 40-touchdown threat he once was, but he should be a top-10 QB in fantasy.

Las Vegas Raiders: Jack Bech

Imago Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ADP: 238.2

Position Rank: WR97

Jack Bech had a great pre-draft process last year and really started to come along towards the end of his rookie season. Now, he has two capable quarterbacks in Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza, and the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t really make an impactful additions at receiver. He should be the WR3 at worst, so I’m absolutely taking him in the late rounds of the draft.

Los Angeles Chargers: Brenen Thompson

ADP: N/A

Position Rank: N/A

Brenen Thompson blew the doors off the NFL Combine with a 4.23-second 40-yard dash, and he’s exactly the type of weapon someone like Mike McDaniel loves. In fact, McDaniel is the one who campaigned hard for him on draft day, so I expect him to find ways to get Thompson involved early. With that kind of speed, you can use him in a lot of different ways, even if it’s out of the backfield. Thompson could be a sneaky good fantasy pick.

Los Angeles Rams: CJ Daniels

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: South Florida at Miami Sep 13, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels 7 reacts after making a catch against the South Florida Bulls during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20250913_SN_na2_00127

ADP: N/A

Position Rank: N/A

The WR3 spot on the Los Angeles Rams’ roster is wide open, and I was very high on CJ Daniels coming out of college. He’s an extremely talented receiver that has well over 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns in his last three seasons. I would love to see him take a firm grasp on that WR3 spot, and with how much LA throws the ball, he could be very productive.

Miami Dolphins: Chris Bell

ADP: 231.4

Position Rank: WR92

Chris Bell is another rookie that I’m very high on. If he hadn’t torn his ACL late in the season, he would’ve been a late-first or early-second round pick in the NFL Draft, and his fantasy stock would be way higher. I know he’s not in an ideal situation with Miami having one of the worst rosters in the sport, but Bell could very well be the WR1 on this team by the end of the year. Any WR1, or even WR2, is worthy of being selected higher than the WR92 in fantasy.

Minnesota Vikings: T.J. Hockenson

Imago Sep 28, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; Minnesota Vikings tight end TJ. Hockenson (87) misses a pass under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during the second quarter during an NFL International Series game at Croke Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ADP: 141.2

Position Rank: TE23

After three top-five finishes in four years, T.J. Hockenson has failed to finish better than the TE24 in the past two seasons. He was hurt in 2024, and his QB play was bad in 2025, but now he could have Kyler Murray as his QB, and we know how much Murray utilized Trey McBride in Arizona. I’m not saying Hockenson will be a top-five or even top-10 TE, but if Murray is the starter, I expect him to finish in the TE8-TE15 range, which is much higher than he’s being drafted.

New England Patriots: Romeo Doubs

ADP: 127.2

Position Rank: WR48

I know A.J. Brown is in town now, but Romeo Doubs is the clear WR2 in an offense that’s led by the MVP runner up. Drake Maye was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league last year, and he did that without a ton of help on the outside. Now he has two above average receivers, so I think the WR2 on a team that’ll finish top-five in passing yards should be drafted higher than the WR48.

New Orleans Saints: Devaughn Vele

Imago TAMPA, FL – DECEMBER 07: Devaughn Vele 14 of the New Orleans Saints looks upfield after catching the ball during a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, December 7, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Photo by Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Saints at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon55312072025038

ADP: 239.8

Position Rank: WR98

Devaughn Vele didn’t do a whole lot early in the year in 2025, but he came around late, totaling 239 yards and a touchdown from Week 12 to Week 15 before he got hurt. He was the clear WR2 in New Orleans’ offense, but with Jordyn Tyson coming in, he’s being demoted to WR3. However, Tyson and Chris Olave have both proven to be injury-prone in their careers, so he’s one injury away from being a 10+ PPG scorer in fantasy.

New York Giants: Malachi Fields

ADP: 242.4

Position Rank: WR100

Right now, Malachi Fields has an uphill battle to get significant reps. Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton and Darnell Mooney are all ahead of him on the depth chart, but nobody really knows when Nabers will be healthy, and Slayton and Mooney have proven to be average weapons at best. Fields, a second round pick, has loads of potential, and at 6-foot-4, 223 pounds, he’s exactly the kind of weapon Jaxson Dart will be thrilled to have on the field. He should catch a lot of deep balls and a lot of touchdowns, especially if Nabers misses time.

New York Jets: AD Mitchell

Imago Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA;New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) reacts after a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

ADP: 177.9

Position Rank: WR65

Maybe I’m just a bit delusional, but I fully believe the AD Mitchell breakout is coming. He’s another Indianapolis receiver that was underutilized with the Colts, but once he got traded to the Jets, he got more opportunities. Garrett Wilson will be back, which isn’t great, but he should be the WR2 entering the year, and if Geno Smith can be anything like he was in Seattle, Mitchell could be a solid depth piece.

Philadelphia Eagles: Eli Stowers

ADP: 156.7

Position Rank: TE27

Eli Stowers lit the NFL Combine on fire with his performance, which helped him get drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft. Philly already has Dallas Goedert at tight end, but Stowers is an elite receiving threat at the position, and by the end of the year, he should be their top receiving tight end. He has top-10 TE upside in fantasy football, so I’d take him much earlier than TE27.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Rico Dowdle

Imago May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

ADP: 94.3

Position Rank: RB30

Rico Dowdle has finished as the RB23 and RB18 the past two seasons, yet he’s coming off the board as the RB30 in fantasy drafts this year. He and Jaylen Warren are going to split time, but if Warren gets hurt, he’s got a wide open path to being a top-12 fantasy running back. Even if Warren stays healthy, though, he should be a solid backup. Definitely a top-25 back.

San Francisco 49ers: Ricky Pearsall

ADP: 99.8

Position Rank: WR38

Ricky Pearsall had an interesting 2025 season. He played nine games due to injury, finishing with 13+ points in four of them and fewer than 10 points in five of them. He was very hit-or-miss, but if he can stay healthy and have another full offseason with Brock Purdy, he should be much more consistent in 2026. I also think having Mike Evans alongside him will help him a lot.

Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price

Imago September 20, 2025: Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price 24 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250920_zma_c04_587 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

ADP: 136.8

Position Rank: RB40

Jadarian Price is being drafted as the RB40 in fantasy right now, but there’s a real chance he’s the Seattle Seahawks’ RB1 by midseason. I think Zach Charbonnet is the most overrated running back in the league. He really hasn’t been that efficient of a runner, and we all saw what Kenneth Walker was able to do when Charbonnet got hurt. Seattle has some infatuation with Charbonnet, which might hold Price back, but I think he’s going to be the better running back.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield

ADP: 140.9

Position Rank: QB19

Baker Mayfield was playing like an MVP candidate before he hurt his shoulder last year, so I don’t understand why he’s the QB19 in fantasy behind Malik Willis right now. This is Jared Goff all over again. Since joining Tampa three years ago, Mayfield has never finished worse than the QB12. There is no reason he should be going so late in fantasy drafts right now.

Tennessee Titans: Nick Singleton

Imago November 29, 2025, Port Chester, New York, USA: Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton 10 runs with the ball during NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Penn State Nittany Lions at Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium Port Chester USA – ZUMAc268 20251129_zsp_c268_032 Copyright: xJamesxPatrickxCooperx

ADP: 168.8

Position Rank: RB65

Nick Singleton had a fantastic career at Penn State, but his final season was very disappointing, rushing for just 549 yards. However, he still scored 13 touchdowns and runs 4.35-second 40-yard dash at 220 pounds. Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are ahead of him on the depth chart, but he’s a completely different type of runner to those two, and should carve himself a big role in this offense. Especially in the red area.

Washington Commanders: Antonio Williams

ADP: 168.1

Position Rank: WR61

Antonio Williams is a Clemson guy who didn’t play super well in 2025, but we can’t forget how good he was in 2024, catching 75 passes for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s going to step into a starting role right away and should receive a heavy workload in the slot. If Jayden Daniels stays healthy, he could easily have 800+ yards as a rookie.