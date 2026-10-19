“One Moment Does Not Define My Character”: Bills’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson Breaks Silence After Spitting at Raiders Player

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson faced backlash from the NFL world after getting ejected from the Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He appeared to spit on Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, right after the Bills received a defensive holding penalty in the second quarter.

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But Gardner-Johnson came to his senses pretty quickly. Talking to the media inside the locker room, he acknowledged that what he did was wrong. He let his emotions take control in the heat of the moment. That’s certainly something that no veteran should do. Hence, he took to his Instagram Story and shared an apology.

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“I want to take a moment to address my actions and sincerely apologize to my opponent, my teammates, my organization, and everyone who supports me,” Gardner-Johnson wrote. “My passion and competitive nature have always been a huge part of who I am, but I also understand that there is a line that should never be crossed. The gesture I made toward my opponent was inappropriate, unnecessary, and not a reflection of the respect I have for him or this game.”

Gardner-Johnson further noted that there’s “no excuse” for spitting on his opponent, regardless of the intensity of the competition. He is playing his eighth season this year, making him a responsible figure in the Bills locker room.

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“To my opponent, I sincerely apologize,” the Bills safety wrote, directing his words at Bowers. “We compete hard between those line, but respect should always remain at the forefront. One moment does not define my character, but how I respond to that moment matters.”

After the game, Gardner-Johnson seemed truly regretful for his mistake. He admitted that Brock Bowers didn’t even do anything to him, and that the gesture wasn’t warranted. After the exchange, Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum promptly called for the referee’s attention.

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According to RochesterFirst.com, referee Shawn Smith told a pool reporter that Bowers and Gardner-Johnson were “jawing at each other” before the latter spat.

Head coach Joe Brady was disappointed in Gardner-Johnson for the act. He did not mince his words about the safety’s conduct.

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“The discipline of our football team has to improve and that sure as hell can’t happen,” Brady said. “The team is bigger than that, the situation is bigger than that, everything is bigger. It can’t happen, and it definitely has to be addressed.

Nevertheless, the Bills kept the competition even throughout the game against the Raiders and secured a 33-30 victory. But for C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the gesture could end up bringing him a one-game suspension or a lost game check, as per Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1 of the NFL rulebook.

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However, C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been fined many times in his career for penalties. What becomes of the act in the Raiders game is left to be seen.