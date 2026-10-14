“One of My Worst Games”: Amon-Ra St. Brown Still Fuming Despite Lions’ Blowout Win Over Cardinals

It was indeed a big win for the Detroit Lions, scoring on seven straight drives and leading 24-7 at halftime. They walked off State Farm Stadium with a 45-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. However, not everyone sporting the Honolulu blue had a great night. Amon-Ra St. Brown saw Sunday differently. With six receptions for 69 yards and no touchdown, he was the only player who left Glendale unhappy. And he’s still fuming about it.

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“I feel like I had a shitty game,” said the Lions’ top receiver on the St. Brown podcast. “I’ll be honest, like one of my worst games I’ve ever had in Detroit. I just felt like it just wasn’t my best stuff.”

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St. Brown led the team with 11 targets but caught only six, making a 54.5 percent catch rate. He fumbled twice, and Detroit recovered both. On top of that, he dropped a pass in the third quarter, which he called out himself after the game.

Through five games, he has 37 catches for 372 yards, so 69 yards fell below his 74-yard average. He caught 117 passes for 1,401 yards in 2025 and entered 2026 with only three career regular-season fumbles.

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Then he explained why the day still ended in a rout.

“We had a lot of great players on our team that picked me up. That’s what I think good teams do is, you know, sometimes your good players don’t play the best, but you got other players to pick them up. And I think a lot of my teammates did that last game.”

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The box score backs him up. Jahmyr Gibbs ran 25 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns, passing Barry Sanders with his 58th touchdown before turning 25. Jameson Williams scored on an eight-yard catch and a 39-yard catch, the first two-touchdown game of his career. Sam LaPorta caught five passes for 88 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown. And quarterback Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes and ran for another.

But before the offense took charge, Detroit’s defense kept Arizona limited. The Cardinals opened with a touchdown, then went three-and-out on five straight possessions for 12 total yards. The Lions entered the game allowing 31.8 points per game, but the defense finally rose above it. Roger McCreary broke up six passes, and D.J. Wonnum sacked Jacoby Brissett twice.

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“I thought our defense really got everything started,” head coach Dan Campbell said.

Meanwhile, St. Brown found other ways to help. When Tom Kennedy left with a knee injury in the second quarter, he took over punt returns. He also saw the defense play off him and took the short screens it offered.

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The win moved Detroit to 3-2 before the bye, and St. Brown believes that was really important for the “mental space” of the team. The next test comes October 25, when Green Bay visits Detroit.