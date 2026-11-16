When Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson leaped into the air to celebrate a sack on New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, an injury was the last thought on his mind. But when he landed, his knee buckled, and he went down.

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Tragedy struck for both teams in one play.

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Hutchinson stayed on the ground and eventually walked off under his own power. After going to the blue tent and then to the locker room, it was confirmed that Hutchinson is out for the season, with initial tests showing a torn ACL. It’s a brutal loss for the Lions, losing their two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher.

The Patriots feel the same type of loss. Maye fractured his ankle on the play and stayed in Germany to undergo tests to see if he needs surgery. Regardless, he’s out indefinitely, but it doesn’t rule him out of the season. Maye is the engine for this Patriots offense, and without a sufficient run game, things could get worrisome for New England’s playoff hopes.

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“Just wanted to make sure that everything was good for him to travel back and safely,” Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said about Maye staying back in Germany.

Detriot Outlook

Zuma December 21, 2025, Detroit, Michigan, USA: December 21 2025: Aidan Hutchinson 97 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Detroit USA – ZUMAa234 20251221_zsa_a234_047 Copyright: xAMGx

This is the last type of injury the Lions needed. They’ve now lost two stars on their defense to injuries: Hutchinson and Jack Campbell. The Lions are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and can’t afford to drop a game. With how tight the NFC North is, every game matters, and losing defensive firepower hurts their chances to keep this streak alive.

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Looking at Detroit’s numbers, Hutchinson was the leader in pressure percentage, pass-rush win rate, and run stop among edge rushers. It means the Lions will have to rely on rookie edge Derrick Moore to step up and make plays for this front. Moore has a pass-rush win rate of 13.2 percent and four sacks this season. He hasn’t been nearly as efficient as Hutchinson this season, but now it’s time for him to step up.

The interior of the Lions has been playing lights out this season in the pass rush game. Alim McNeill is playing like an All-Pro this season, and rookie Skyler Gill-Howard has flashed this year in pass-rush snaps.

What hurts even more is how bad the Lions defense has been against the pass this year. Detroit ranks 25th in the NFL in EPA per pass allowed; losing Hutchinson now opens up even more time for quarterbacks to find options downfield.

Not only is the EPA per pass bad, but the Lions also ranked sixth in the NFL in pressure percentage. Rushing is 71 percent of the time. The front four was getting home naturally, and now without Hutchinson, they may have to explore options like blitzing, which is a high-risk, high-reward strategy.

Patriots Outlook

Icon Sportswire JACKSONVILLE, FL – SEPTEMBER 27:Drake Maye 10 of the New England Patriots reacts after a play during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots on September 27, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 27 Patriots at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260927007077

It’s safe to say the Patriots are out of playoff contention. Looking at the schedule, the Patriots have a bye week, then face the Chargers, Buffalo, Minnesota, and Kansas City. If Maye isn’t able to come back at all during that stretch, it’s safe to say New England goes 1-3 (surely they can beat the Chargers, right?).

Even though Maye’s number hasn’t been like they were last season. He’s still a gunslinger who has carried this Patriots offense all year long. Maye doesn’t have elite weapons in his offense and is still top-five in ADOT in the NFL. The biggest issue for him is how he’s handled pressure, in which he’ll make errant throws resulting in interceptions. But that’s the nature of a gunslinger at quarterback. On one possession, Maye can throw an interception, but the very next, he can throw a bomb down the field that goes for an explosive play.

The issue is the Patriots don’t have an elite run game to lean back on while Maye recovers from this injury. The Patriots rank 17th in rushing success rate and 19th in yards before contact. This offensive line isn’t necessarily opening up clear lanes for runners to work through.

The Patriots may look into the quarterback market during this bye week, because they can’t go into a game with Tommy DeVito leading the team. Some options include Jimmy Garoppolo, Russell Wilson, Andy Dalton, and Jake Browning. Not the best, but better than trotting out DeVito.