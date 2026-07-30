Open Bottle of Alcohol Found in Tony Romo’s Car as Cowboys Legend Set to Face “Harsher” Penalties

Tony Romo’s legal issues in Wisconsin just got a lot more complicated. Fox News Digital obtained three separate citations tied to the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s arrest last week. One of those citations shows police found an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

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The citation for “possess open intoxicants in MV-Driver” came after officers spotted “an open bottle of an alcoholic beverage” on the passenger side of Romo’s 2020 Jeep during a vehicle inventory as the car was being towed, a violation carrying a $267 fine. Alongside it, Romo was cited for operating while under the influence, which carries a $1,066 fine, and for unsafe passing on the right, a $235 fine, after allegedly using a marked distress lane to pass vehicles in rush-hour traffic before crossing a marked “gore,” a term Romo reportedly didn’t recognize until the officer explained it to him on camera. He’s scheduled to appear in court on September 21.

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Romo was pulled over around 5:30 p.m. on July 23 near the Marquette Interchange in downtown Milwaukee. Bodycam footage released from the arrest shows him pushing back on officers almost immediately. Asked to step out of his vehicle, he could be heard saying,

“Because I’m coming from a golf course, you think I’m drunk?”

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He told police he was driving back from a round of golf, on his way to see his grandparents, and insisted he’d had “zero” drinks before the stop.

The arresting officer reported observing red, glassy eyes and smelling alcohol during the encounter. After field sobriety testing, Romo refused a breath test entirely, telling officers,

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“I’ve heard from all the lawyers, don’t ever do that.”

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, Jan 1, 2017 Philadelphia, PA, USA Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo 9 during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Philadelphia Eagles won 27-13. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports, 01.01.2017 14:30:22, 9789583, Tony Romo, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Eagles, NFL, Dallas Cowboys PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBillxStreicherx 9789583

That refusal, not the original OWI citation, is now the bigger legal problem, according to attorneys who spoke with The Dallas Morning News. Under Wisconsin’s “implied consent” law, drivers agree to testing if officers suspect intoxication. Romo has not been convicted of anything at this stage, he’s been cited and has a pending court date, but the refusal citation alone carries steeper consequences than the OWI charge itself.

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“The refusal carries harsher penalties than the drunk driving,” said Wisconsin defense attorney Tony Cotton, who isn’t involved in the case.

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For the refusal alone, Romo faces a year-long license suspension and the possibility of having to install an ignition interlock device on his car. By contrast, Wisconsin generally treats a first-time OWI as a civil offense rather than a criminal one.

Romo was arrested while competing in the Wisconsin Amateur Golf Championship in his home state, where he grew up in Burlington. He has since withdrawn from another tournament he was scheduled to play, the M&P Group Texas State Open. CBS Sports, where Romo works as a broadcaster, declined to comment when reached.

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A historic on-field legacy now complicated by recent off-field events.

Romo’s standing as a Cowboys legend comes from a 14-year career that made him one of the most productive quarterbacks in franchise history. He threw for 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns while completing 65.3% of his passes, numbers that still rank among Dallas’ all-time best, and he earned four Pro Bowl selections along the way.

His best individual season came in 2014, when he tied DeMarco Murray for third in NFL MVP voting, behind only Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt. But for all his regular-season success, Romo went just 2-4 in the postseason with Dallas, most memorably botching a field goal snap against Seattle in the 2006 playoffs and trying to salvage it by running the ball in himself, only to come up short.

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Since retiring in 2017, Romo has become one of the sport’s most recognized broadcasters, joining CBS as its lead NFL color commentator alongside Jim Nantz. The pair has called three Super Bowls together, including Kansas City’s overtime win over San Francisco in Super Bowl LVIII.

As of now, Romo has not publicly commented on the arrest or the new citations. His scheduled court appearance on September 21 will be the next concrete step in a case that, for now, remains entirely at the citation stage.