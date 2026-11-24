The Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing a bit of trouble despite his philanthropic approach on Thanksgiving Day. He planned to give away 2,000 turkeys at the Zelma George Watson and Fairfax Recreation Centers through his foundation during the Browns’ bye week. However, many people, including Cleveland City Council members Austin Davis and Tanmay Shah, didn’t like Watson’s plan.

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The council members sent emails to the city staff, which Ideastream Public Media obtained. Shah called the act “flat-out embarrassing to be associated with Deshaun Watson in promotional literature.” He further claimed, “Our residents and neighborhoods are not PR tools” for the quarterback.

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“I have a lot more questions about your bar for partnerships if you are seemingly unwilling to even enforce these low standards such as asking a well-known sexual predator to not be promoted and benefit from city resources,” Shah wrote in the email.

This was in reference to 27 civil lawsuits that Watson has previously faced, which accused him of sexual misconduct. Of course, two of these lawsuits have already been dismissed, and Watson has settled most of the other lawsuits out of court. Furthermore, the NFL also punished him with a $5 million fine and an 11-game suspension back in 2022. But Shah and Davis have not forgotten about the lawsuits.

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Davis claimed, citing the lawsuits, that Cleveland shouldn’t let Watson enter the city.

Well, Watson also had a few supporters in the City Council. And one of them was Council President Blaine Griffin. According to Griffin, the Browns quarterback shouldn’t be ‘permanently condemned for past mistakes.” He also asserted that Watson has the right to serve the community.

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“I know you and others may be perfect. So, I respect your opinion,” Griffin noted. “I’m not perfect. And my community is not perfect… This is a man who has a right to go out here and give back to his community.”

Later on, Recreation Commissioner Sam Gissentaner updated the City Council with new locations for the giveaway. The new locations did not include the West Side. That prompted Shah to question the exclusion. In response, Griffin pointed out that it was likely because Shah and Davis didn’t want Watson there. He pointed out that Watson “has the right to give back” to the community, and some people in his area could certainly use the help.

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“There are 2,000 free turkeys available for City of Cleveland residents,” Sarah Johnson, Mayor Justin Bibb’s spokesperson, weighed in on the controversy. “At a time when many Cleveland families are struggling with food insecurity, we should be working to connect residents with available resources, not prevent them from accessing food assistance being offered to the community.”

After the exchange of emails, Davis stood his ground on a phone call.

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“I don’t like my city being used as a tool to rehabilitate a, by all accounts, a predator and a pervert,” Davis said. “We should not allow ourselves to be used that way. It just strikes me as irresponsible.”

But Griffin, even though he respects Shah and Davis’ opinions, “fervently” disagreed with them. Instead, he pointed out that he believes in redemption and refused to stand in Watson’s way.