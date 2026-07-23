“Our Stadium Is Cursed”: Bills’ Dion Dawkins Drops Stunning Theory Behind Buffalo’s Super Bowl Struggles

The Buffalo Bills have endured four straight Super Bowl losses, heartbreaking playoff exits, and countless near misses over the past three decades. They have more than enough quarterback in Josh Allen, and yet, somehow, the Bills just haven’t been able to win the Super Bowl. However, veteran offensive lineman Dion Durkins thought something supernatural might be in play.

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“I think our stadium is cursed, bro,” Dawkins told Amon-Ra St. Brown on the St. Brown Podcast. “I can’t even lie. Our stadium has like, a graveyard on our stadium.

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“I never walked into that gate, but I’m pretty sure our fans know, bro. When they walk into the stadium, they have to walk past the cemetery that’s hugging the stadium. Which means that there’s stuff underneath the stadium, right there. So, realistically, whatever spirit is up there, they’re like, ‘Y’all can have a good season. We’ll watch and be entertained. But nah, take your behind across the street.’ So guess where we’re at now? Across the street.”

There indeed is a tiny cemetery next to the Highmark Stadium: the Sheldon Family Cemetery, only some yards away from Gate 7. According to WKBW, 20 graves in this family plot belong to people who died in the 1800s. The only things that separate the end zone and these graves are a fence, some foliage, and the club entrance and suites.

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But is the cemetery why the Bills get bad juju during the postseason?

Buffalo Spree’s Aaron Lowinger threw some light on the subject in 2012, citing an extract from the New York State Museum Bulletin originally written by archeologist Arthur C. Parker in 1920. Here’s what it said:

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“The site is on the George Ellis and Charles Diemer farm east of Abbott Road. The occupation is identified by Professor Houghton as Wenro. A large cemetery was destroyed by contractors and many clay vessels were broken and thrown in excavation.”

The Bills have, however, managed to put together an impressive home record over the years. Last season, they had a 7-2 record at home. In 2024, the Bills won all eight of their home games. However, they haven’t returned to a single Super Bowl game since the 1993 season.

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However, the Bills actually have a remarkable 16-3 postseason record at home. The cemetery really is just a resting place for the departed of the Sheldon family.

“I don’t make a darn thing of that, it’s all folklore,” Gary Hartloff, who is now the caretaker of the cemetery, told WKBW about any supernatural influences.

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But the team’s luck might finally change. The Bills will play the 2026 season at the New Highmark Stadium, which is worth $2.1 billion. The old Highmark is sadly being brought down.

Now, however, Dawkins won’t have a cemetery to blame their bad results on.