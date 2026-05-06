Ousted Chiefs Player Joins John Harbaugh’s Giants After Failing to Impress in Kansas City

The New York Giants were staring at a massive gap in their defensive line after star DT Dexter Lawrence jumped ship to the Cincinnati Bengals. Even though head coach John Harbaugh and the front office have been making additions, they can always use more help. So, when the Kansas City Chiefs freed up Zacch Pickens, the Giants swooped in right away.

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Only a day after he parted ways with the Chiefs, Harbaugh and Co. were able to claim him after he was placed on waivers. He will now join rookie Bobby Jamison-Travis, and veterans Shelby Harris, Leki Fotu, and DJ Reader. Pickens has not been able to find enough time to play in the field in the past two seasons, which might change in New York.

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The new Giants DT played in only three games last year with the Chiefs, and nine in 2024, his last with Chicago. He was drafted by the latter in 2023 out of South Carolina in 2023. He brings with him a record of 44 total tackles and only 1.5 sacks. But there is some potential in Pickens, as he was an important player for the Gamecocks during his senior season.

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 24: Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith 65 looks at Chicago Bears defensive tackle Zacch Pickens 96 during the second half on September 24th, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 24 Bears at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2309241533

The Giants are going all in on rebuilding their D-line, especially because the absence of Lawrence has to be made up with multiple players. Ahead of the draft, there weren’t really any attractive players remaining in free agency apart from Reader, who is now signed on a $12.5 million contract. With Pickens on board, the Giants are hoping to make this a better opportunity for him and the team. The D-line has been a weak spot for some time now. And with Lawrence and his run-stopping prowess gone, they’ll need all hands on deck.

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New York has got a dynamic head coach in Harbaugh, who is planning to make an absolute “bully” out of his team. And that mentality involves taking chances with players who might not have been the best in their previous homes.

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Why Zacch Pickens became an expendable option for the Chiefs

The clock had already begun ticking for Zacch Pickens at Kansas City after his production started dipping. Having somehow made it to the practice roster last year alone was a way to keep his career alive. But with the way the Chiefs were handling their defensive line this offseason, it became evident that Pickens was going to be cut.

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In the 2026 draft, the Chiefs selected highly touted defensive tackle Peter Woods out of Clemson in the first round. They topped this up with defensive end R Mason Thomas in the second round. And earlier in the offseason, Andy Reid and Co. had added defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga. With three new additions now entering the fold on the defensive front, roster arithmetic ultimately became a factor.

Kansas City itself brought Zacch Pickens in the 2025 season as an experiment. Like the Giants, they had also picked him off waivers from Chicago. But after having Pickens for a year, they clearly felt that his production and talent did not merit a spot in their 90-man roster at this point. Chris Jones is already leading the D-line talent this season, and the Chiefs are also expected to see Omarr Norman-Lott coming back from his injury. This also eventually led to Pickens being seen as the odd one out.

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The Giants are making a gamble here, as there’s not much to see in Zacch Pickens’ film. But with Harbaugh’s leadership, maybe the DT finally gets his big break at East Rutherford.