Ousted NFL QB Colin Kaepernick Announces Nationwide Tour for His Memoir ‘The Perilous Fight’

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is bringing his memoir to cities across the country, announcing the tour on his social media ahead of the September 15 release of ‘The Perilous Fight.’

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“My memoir, The Perilous Fight, is out September 15, 2026. I’ll be visiting cities across the country to talk about the experiences that shaped me, the convictions that continue to guide my work, and how we build collective power,” He wrote on his social media.

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The tour kicks off September 14 in Brooklyn, New York. The first stretch of the tour will take Kaepernick to New Orleans, Atlanta, Sacramento, Los Angeles and Oakland before he finishes the initial run in Baltimore on September 25. More stops are scheduled in Dallas, Little Rock and Houston, with those dates extending into late October.

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The book arrives on September 15, shortly after the 10th anniversary of Kaepernick’s first national anthem protest on September 1, 2016. His decision to kneel during the anthem to protest police brutality marked a cultural and pivotal moment in the league’s history, and unfortunately, his career.

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Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season, when he protested. The San Francisco 49ers released him in March 2017, and he was never signed by another team, despite training regularly and stating publicly for years that he remained ready to play. Kaepernick also filed a grievance in 2017, claiming teams had colluded to keep him out of the NFL. It was settled in 2019, with the terms kept private. He spent six seasons with the 49ers.

There was an opportunity for him to return, but due to trust issues between his team and the league, it never panned out.

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Colin Kaepernick has since founded Kaepernick Publishing and the Know Your Rights Camp, while also working on books including We Are Free, You & Me and the graphic novel Change the Game.

Published through Legacy Lit, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, the memoir traces his story back to his childhood in Turlock, California, where he grew up as a Black kid adopted into a white family.

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“People saw the moment. But they didn’t see the years that made it possible: the questions about who I was; the injustices I could no longer ignore; the voices of those who came before me that I carried into that stadium,” he said in the book’s announcement. “When I took a knee, it wasn’t a sudden act. It was the result of years of becoming.”

Now, with the memoir and its accompanying tour, Kaepernick gets an opportunity to tell his story in his own words. The timing also gives the project added significance, coming a decade after the protest that changed the course of his career and grew much bigger than football.