Ousted Odell Beckham Jr. Has No Future in NFL After Admitting Big Eli Manning & Giants Regret – Report

After a sparkling career that almost had a Super Bowl MVP written for him, things have gone rather south when it comes to Odell Beckham Jr. Coming to the Giants back in 2014, the man showed such explosive skills as a WR that his NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was undeniable. However, over a decade since then, his prospects have dimmed significantly. After a sudden departure from the Giants, he bounced around four teams until he became a free agent at the end of last season. And now, it looks like the time to hang up his cleats and walk away for the former Super Bowl champ. But why?

Injuries haven’t been kind to Odell Beckham Jr.. From the very start of his NFL career with the Giants, he was dealing with a hamstring injury. And that kept him away from training camps and four weeks of the season. But he wanted to win, and throughout his 5 years with the Giants, the team kept getting knocked out of contention. As that didn’t sit well with him, he had even voiced his concern in public. Still, when the Giants traded him to the Browns right after giving him a $90 million extension, it came as a shock to everyone. Since then, his performance has undergone a slow decline, marked by an increase in injuries. And now, after going into free agency yet again, according to analysts, his career might just be over.

Chris Simms, in conversation with Mike Florio, recently discussed how it might be curtain calls for Odell Beckham Jr.’s NFL career. As Simms put it, “where we are now, it seems like it’s over for Odell Beckham Jr. in his career. It was an awesome run. But I don’t think it hit the maximization or the full potential, what it fully could be because maybe some of the issues he started and some injuries there with the Giants as well.” Mike Florio gave his own take praising the “great start” Beckham had for his career, but added that eventually it all “fizzled out” for him. So where does that leave him now? As Florio said, “He’s going to be remembered as guy who had one of the greatest catches we’ve ever seen. Guy who was international superstar, but unfulfilled potential.”

If we talk injuries, ever since Odell Beckham Jr. left the Giants, it has been one thing after the other. He worked through two ACL tears, core muscle injury, and a quad strain. You’d think that was all, but there were also multiple hamstring issues and even a fractured left ankle. All of these added up to him sitting on the sidelines for a lot of his career after the Giants. As Florio said, “injuries become a big factor, too. Not being with a good team becomes a big factor as well.” But if we talk about “not being with a good team,” Beckham himself has recently discussed his regrets.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s biggest regrets

Odell Beckham Jr’s journey through the NFL hasn’t been as glorious as he’d hoped. Ever since he was waived by the Dolphins, there have been a lot of speculations about where he’s going to go next. But even through it all, he had stirred up some controversies as well. Just a few months ago, he had taken a not-so-subtle shot at the Giants, saying that it was because of Eli Manning that the Giants landed a lot of prime-time games. He had also added that he felt “disrespected” by the way the Giants’ front office treated him. But as his career seemingly comes to a close, he’s also looking back on it all with some regrets.

USA Today via Reuters May 15, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Beckham has finally clarified that he never really wanted to leave the Giants. During the UCL Final, in an interview on Beckham and Friends Live, Beckham Jr. finally shed light on his earlier criticism of the giants. As Beckham Jr. put it, “I never ever wanted to leave the New York Giants. The reason you heard me talking about what was going on was because I was pissed because, where I come from college, if we lost one game, our season was over.” Beckham Jr. liked winning, and that wasn’t happening with the Giants, even if his own prospects looked very good on the team.

Beckham Jr. even talked about the Rams’ Super Bowl win. In the interview, he said that he wanted the win for his time with the Giants. “This was the organization I got drafted to. They believed in me. So if the Giants went and won a Super Bowl, I would be happy. But deep down inside, I wanted to be the one. No question. So it’s definitely you’ll always hold that. But then someone like me, I went to the LA Rams, won a Super Bowl. But still, you just want that.” So in the end, it looks like he’s going to watch the games this season away from the gridiron. And even after all this time, he will still be cheering for the Giants.