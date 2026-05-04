Ousted Steelers QB Lands New Opportunity in UFL Days After Being Cut by Mike McCarthy & Front Office

After being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 2026 NFL Draft, versatile quarterback/receiver John Rhys Plumlee has found a new opportunity. The move came after Pittsburgh selected quarterback Drew Allar last month, prompting the team to part ways with Plumlee. Instead of trying to catch on with another NFL team during the offseason, Plumlee is taking a different route, leaping to the United Football League to continue his career.

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Via X, the United Football League confirmed that John Rhys Plumlee has signed on with the Houston Gamblers heading into Week 7 of the season.

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The Houston Gamblers currently sit at 2–4 after a loss to the Columbus Aviators, whose offense is led by coordinator Todd Haley. He’s a familiar name for Pittsburgh Steelers fans, as he previously served as their offensive coordinator for five seasons.

Houston’s quarterback situation has also been unstable, with starter Nolan Henderson stepping in only after an injury to Hunter Dekkers before eventually going down himself. For John Rhys Plumlee, though, this opportunity in the UFL marks another step in a winding career path.

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After joining the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2024, he also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Seattle Seahawks. Now back at quarterback in the UFL, Plumlee is aiming to show that his best position is under center, not as a gadget player or receiver. If he can rediscover the form he showed in college, it could be enough to put him back on NFL teams’ radar before training camps open next summer.

John Rhys Plumlee is somebody who can improvise quickly when the pocket breaks down. He has a gritty toughness and has a history of playing through injuries. Back in 2019, during his time with Ole Miss, Plumlee sustained a knee injury while playing against Texas A&M.

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Yet, he continued playing. He’s also showcased decent ball placement and is never afraid to sacrifice his body as a physical runner. At the 2023 Big 12 Pro Day, he recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.51s. And it put him up as one of the elites. On top of that, his stints with the Steelers, Seahawks, and Jaguars have ensured that he gained practice experience with the strong NFL talents.

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However, evaluating Plumlee also means acknowledging his physical and mechanical flaws.

At just 6 ft and 200 pounds, his smaller size and smaller hands present distinct challenges. And his lack of high-end mass limits his contact balance and play strength against professional pass rushers. On top of that, he lacks the arm strength needed for off-platform lofted throws. Ultimately, his inconsistent trigger can delay his response time against pressure, occasionally putting the football at risk.

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But where does Plumlee’s absence leave the Pittsburgh Steelers?

What does the release of John Rhys Plumlee say about the Pittsburgh Steelers ’ plans moving forward?

Plumlee never really managed to crack the active roster during his time in Pittsburgh. He began his stint with the Steelers in 2024 as an undrafted free agent on the practice squad. That year, he also got into the Arlington Renegades with the third overall selection in the 2024 UFL draft. Later on, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks as a practice squad member.

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In January 2025, Plumlee got onto the Seahawks’ active roster as a WR. But later in August, last year, he got waived off. A couple of months later, Mike McCarthy welcomed him back into their practice squad. And last January, he got a reserved contract with the Steelers.

His most notable contribution came on the practice field, serving as a specialized quarterback during Ravens Week to simulate Lamar Jackson. So, it isn’t really a massive loss for the Steelers.

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Right now, the Steelers’ front office is playing a much bigger game, actively trying to get their hands on four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. On April 28, 2026, the Steelers applied for the right of first refusal tag to Rodgers. As per the stipulations of the tag, Rodgers has to secure a contract with a separate franchise by 22 July 2026. Else, he’d remain with the Steelers for the 2026 season.

As McCarthy and the Steelers’ front office chase championship glory with veteran targets, John Rhys Plumlee embraces a crucial new chapter. The QB will now lead the Houston Gamblers and try to salvage their season.